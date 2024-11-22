Future of rodeos remain up in the air
The future of rodeos and its potential regulations remains up in the air, following a city of San Diego Land Use and Housing Committee meeting on Thursday.
The future of rodeos and its potential regulations remains up in the air, following a city of San Diego Land Use and Housing Committee meeting on Thursday.
This Bruins superstar gave an honest response about Jim Montgomery being fired.
Say what you want about Daniel Jones as a professional quarterback. He's still a human being with feelings, and he deserves a lot better from the New York Giants as they unsubtly end his tenure as their starter
The newest Chiefs kicker has quite a backstory.
Jim Montgomery is now looking for a new job, and this Bruins rival could be a perfect landing spot for him.
A weak goalie market may force the Oilers to make a deal with a division rival.
Nikita Zadorov played a crucial role for the Vancouver Canucks during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Alex Ovechkin has a broken left fibula and is expected to be out four to six weeks, an injury that pauses the Washington Capitals superstar captain’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record.
The MLB offseason is still young, but free agency rumors have already started swirling. Here's the latest news from around the league.
Stan Bowman and Kris Knoblauch provide insight into Kasperi Kapanen's game.
The 2024 Rolex LPGA Awards took place in Naples, Florida on Wednesday -- and they were streamed live on Peacock for the fir
Michael Chandler has been in numerous wars throughout his career, but none more damaging than UFC 309. Chandler (23-9 MMA, 2-4 UFC) rallied late, but lost a unanimous decision to Charles Oliveira (35-10 MMA, 23-10 UFC) in their rematch this past Saturday at Madison
Edmonton will be without three important players tonight against the Minnesota Wild.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's partnership with State Farm has brought us a brand-new commercial featuring the WNBA superstar. Clark and Jake from State Farm appeared in this new adve
Dalton Del Don discusses several underrated players who have outplayed their fantasy football positional rankings this season.
Alex Ovechkin is out 4-6 weeks for the Capitals, and though it's not ideal, it gives the team a chance to show that it can make do without its captain.
We've heard some tales of NBA and NFL newsbreakers and how that life is a hard one when you're attached to your phone all the time -- remember when Kay Adams took away Sham Charania's phone and he stressed? That said, you're going to want to sit down
In Elliotte Friedman's latest "32 Thoughts" observations, he floated an intriguing possibility: Morgan Frost—the undoubtedly full of potential but often benched Philadelphia Flyers forward—and the Chicago Blackhawks, a team in dire need of centers.
The 2024 CMAs featured country music's best stars taking home hardware, but of course, co-host Peyton Manning couldn't resist making a football joke like he did last year. This time, fellow co-host Lainey Wilson talked about Kelsea Ballerini and Noah
I get it, Giants. I get benching Daniel Jones this year. I get making him the QB3 or QB4 for games going forward so he doesn't get hurt due to a $23 million injury guarantee this offseason. I even get playing Tommy DeVito to tank for the 2025 NFL Dra
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri examines the biggest risers and fallers ahead of the playoffs.