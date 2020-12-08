Future value of Trans Mountain pipeline rests on Liberals' climate plans, PBO says

·1 min read

OTTAWA — A new report from the parliamentary budget officer says the federal government could end up losing money on the Trans Mountain pipeline if it further tightens its climate policy.

The federal government bought the pipeline, and the unfinished work to increase its capacity by twinning it, in August 2018 for $4.4 billion..

The Liberals haven't been able to find a buyer for the pipeline from Alberta to the West Coast, and instead are paying for its expansion.

The budget officer says the pipeline remains profitable based on expected cash flows, estimating the government could make $600 million above its purchase price.

But Yves Giroux warns in his report today that everything could change based on circumstances both beyond and within the government's control, including changes to climate policy that would reduce demand for the petroleum products the pipeline moves.

Giroux also provides a scenario for the Liberals' promise to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, estimating doing could lead to a $1.5-billion loss on Trans Mountain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was “doing very well" after being hospitalized with the coronavirus as lawmakers in battleground states that Giuliani visited last week scrambled to make sure they did not contract the virus.The 76-year-old former New York mayor, hospitalized in Washington, had travelled extensively to battleground states to press Trump's quixotic effort to get legislators to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden and subvert the November vote. On numerous occasions, Giuliani met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask, including hearings last week with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.Fallout from Giuliani's diagnosis continued Monday as the Michigan House announced it had cancelled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday. Giuliani spoke for hours last week before a Republican-led committee in Lansing investigating alleged election irregularities.Michigan's move came after the Arizona legislature announced Sunday that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.”“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican who met with Giuliani before the hearing, said in a statement. “The CDC guidelines would not consider them close contacts with anyone, even if Mayor Giuliani had been positive, but they want to go above and beyond in the interest of public safety. With the recent spike in COVID cases nationwide, this makes sense.”The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, said several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting with Giuliani on Wednesday must quarantine at least through Saturday. Health officer Linda Vail said she consulted with the state health department, which agrees that “it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.”In Georgia, state Sen. William Ligon Jr., chairman of the subcommittee Giuliani testified before, urged those who had come in close contact with Giuliani “to take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.” Giuliani on Thursday attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing. The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.Trump, who announced Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, told reporters he spoke with Giuliani on Monday. Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.“Rudy’s doing very well," Trump said Monday. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”At Wednesday's 4-1/2-hour hearing in Lansing, Giuliani did not wear a mask; nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. He asked one of his witnesses, a Detroit election worker, if she would be comfortable removing her mask, but legislators said they could hear her.Giuliani travelled last Monday to Phoenix, where he met with Republican legislators for an hourslong hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Giuliani are in self-isolation.“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” according to the statement. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines.”Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday's hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani's diagnosis.“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the Republican president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 282,000 people in the U.S. alone.Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.—-Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Del., Zeke Miller in Washington, and Ben Nadler in Atlanta contributed reporting.Aamer Madhani And David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • “Stuff a Truck” event a huge success

    Each year around the Christmas holiday season, the Fox Creek Fire Department and the Fox Creek RCMP stage their emergency vehicles outside the grocery store seeking non-perishable food donations and toy donations in hopes of filling both vehicles before the end of the evening. In addition to the food and gift donations, the firefighters brought a rubber boot to use as a collection box for those wanting to make a monetary donation.    The event is in its third year and supports both the local food bank and Santa’s Anonymous, run by the Lions Club. It’s become an event residents look forward to, because it brings joy not only to those who give but to those who receive. Fox Creek has always had very generous residents, always ensuring people in their neighbourhoods are looked after. It can be heartwarming to watch people’s faces and their huge smiles as bag after bag of food is brought out of the store and loaded into the fire truck and police cruiser for donation. The event kicked off at 3:30 pm, and no sooner after the fire truck was parked, members were already loading food. Due to the overwhelming generosity, within 20 minutes, all 80 premade grocery bags had been sold, with more on the way.   Freson Bros Store Manager Zee Laforce opted to make it easier for those donating. Laforce spent the day gathering groceries into paper bags and stapling an itemized list to the outside. “The idea of pre-bagging donations has been done by other Freson Bros stores in the province. In light of COVID-19, I figured this would be a great idea to bring to the Fox Creek store as customers don’t have to worry about touching items or what to buy.” To make it easier, the Food Bank sent a wish list of items, and Laforce and her staff got to work filling 80 bags with the requested food along with some extra special items and tagged it at a great price of only $20 a bag. As Laforce explained, “I premade similar bags for the Christmas food drive in Fort Saskatchewan last year, and we never did as many bags there, so I figured 80 bags would be more than enough to start. But again, Fox Creek is generous and supportive of their community, especially during these hard times, so I’ve learned 80 bags was not nearly enough. I’m very proud and was excited to have the emergency services participate.”    Captain Mike Pasula with the Fire Department has been participating in the stuff a truck since inception. “As a department, we want to give back to the community and volunteering for this event is one of the best ways we can do that aside from the fire services we provide. Everybody seems to want to support the fire department, so in turn, we can help other groups,” stated Pasula. Five firefighters attended the event and assisted in loading food into the truck, passing the donation boot around. The team joined forces and stepped onto the street to hand out candy canes to passing motorists and wish them happy holidays. Last years’ event raised $1,800, which went towards a 70/30 split for the local Santa’s Anonymous and the Food Bank. The food and toy donations brought in were enough to fill both the RCMP cruiser and the fire truck to the roof.   Const. Didham and Constable Lee were the RCMP officers on-site with their cruisers for the Stuff a Truck event. Both officers being new to Fox Creek, found the fundraising event unique. “I like the whole idea behind the event. As RCMP officers, we get to help out and be a part of a good cause that provides food for people who might be short this holiday season. It's good to get out in the community and participate and will benefit many families in town. It's been a hard year with the economy and COVID-19, so we're hoping this will alleviate some of their stresses during the holiday," added Didham.         Vicki Winger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Whitecourt Press

  • Canada's first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could arrive as middle of December

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that delivery of up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in December. The first shipment could arrive as early as next week, pending Health Canada approval.

  • Labrador West doctor disciplined again for boundary violations

    A doctor who practised in Labrador West has been sanctioned by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador (CPSNL) for the second time in four years.  Dr. Adekunle M. Owolabi, appearing via video at a disciplinary hearing in St. John’s on Wednesday, admitted to a charge of professional misconduct thus breaching the CPSNL code of ethics by making “inappropriate comments or questions reflecting a lack of respect for a patient’s dignity or privacy.” Owolabi's medical licence was suspended for two months and he will be required to have a chaperone present when dealing with female patients for an additional 24 months, with a number of conditions. He also has to pay $5,000 for the cost of the hearing. Three other charges against Owolabi were withdrawn by the college.  They include: professional misconduct in relation to a complaint of engaging in massage or other sustained touching of a patient without legitimate medical reasons; professional misconduct in relation to a complaint of contravening or failing to comply with a term, condition or limitation on a licence or registration with the CPSNL; and professional misconduct in relation to a complaint of contravening or failing to comply with any term or condition of an order made by an adjudication tribunal. An agreed statement of facts, signed by the college and Owolabi, was presented at the hearing. Lawyer Ruth Trask, representing the CPSNL, said the agreed facts show that the woman who lodged the complaint had gone to see Owolabi at the Labrador West Health Centre on Nov. 19, 2018 with concerns relating to her mental health. She was upset and tearful, and Owolabi touched her on the shoulder, giving her some tissue. The next day, Owolabi called the woman in the morning and he logged the call in her medical record as a followup to check on her. Later that day, she went to see him in his office and talked to him about things that were causing her stress, including that she had no one to “have tea or go for a walk with.” Trask noted that Owolabi suggested that he and the complainant “go for coffee or speak on the telephone” if she was in a mental health crisis. Trask said Owolabi documented in his medical record that he had given the woman his personal cellphone number and told her to call him if she was in crisis, as long as she did not “abuse the opportunity” and it was strictly professional. The notes said Owolabi warned the woman he could not “go out with her” since he was her doctor, and she agreed. During both visits, Trask said, the chaperone was in the room initially, but had to move to an adjacent office due to pregnancy-related nausea. The statement of facts note that, while in the connected room, the chaperone could see and hear Owolabi and the patient at all times. On Nov. 21, Owolabi sent the complainant a text message stating that he regretted saying that they could be friends, apologized and asked her to forgive him. When he received no reply, Owolabi showed up at the woman’s workplace and asked to speak to her, but she refused.  Shortly after, the woman lodged a complaint with the CPSNL. Trask and Owolabi’s lawyer Robin Cook agreed on the two-month licence suspension, but disagreed on the length of time he should have a chaperone present when seeing female patients. Cook suggested it should be only 12 months making the punishment proportional to the misconduct.  Trask told the tribunal that Owolabi was still under sanctions from previous incidents at the time of the offence, and that should be taken into account. In 2016, Owolabi was found guilty of professional misconduct when four women in Labrador West said he made inappropriate comments to them during clinic visits. At the time he was ordered to have a chaperone present for 30 months, and 10 months remained in that sanction when the 2018 complaint was made. Trask noted that there has been increased scrutiny on boundary violations by physicians in recent years. “It is a problem for the public, it is a problem in the modern era, and I would submit that there is a significant element of public confidence and integrity of the medical profession that’s engaged here by ensuring we are adequately monitoring individuals who may have challenges in this regard,” Trask said. The tribunal deliberated for about 20 minutes before ordering the two-month licence suspension with a 24-month chaperone condition that included stringent rules including that Owolbi keep a patient log and there be more accountability for the chaperone.Evan Careen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram

  • Fort Smith RCMP say missing 14-year-old boy found safe

    Fort Smith RCMP say a missing 14-year-old boy in Fort Smith has been found safe, according to a news release on Monday.The youth was was last seen Thursday at about 10 p.m. on Poppy Crescent in Fort Smith, N.W.T., police said in a news release last Friday.RCMP say they thank the public for their assistance.

  • No more stickers: Alberta plans move to high-tech reflective licence plates

    Albertans will no longer require expiry stickers on their licence plates starting next month as the province moves toward the adoption of reflective plates.The province is moving to the high-definition reflective plates once the stock of painted licence plates runs out sometime in fall 2021, a news release said Monday."Alberta's government has been looking for ways to improve and modernize the delivery of registry services," Nate Glubish, minister of Service Alberta, said in the release. "By moving to reflective licence plates, expiry stickers become redundant and outdated."The government spends about $1.2 million each year to print, ship and store expiry stickers for licence plates for the more than 5.5 million vehicles registered in Alberta.According to the news release, stickers marking the month and year of registration, as well as stickers for fleet vehicles and permanent trailers, will not be issued in 2021.Alberta drivers and vehicle owners will still be responsible for renewing their registration on time, and will still require a valid certificate of vehicle registration, the release said.Albertans can sign up to receive an electronic renewal notice through a registry agent, the Alberta Motor Association, or MyAlberta eServices.The reflective plates can be scanned by automated licence plate readers, the release said, allowing police to check licence plate registration at roadside.Quebec, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and Manitoba have already moved away from the stickers.

  • Accessible housing to be built on Yellowknife's Rockhill site

    The N.W.T. Disabilities Council is working to create a Yellowknife building that offers accessible housing for people with disabilities. The project, in its early stages, will be located at the old Rockhill Apartments site on 54 Street in Yellowknife. The site was home to a YWCA family housing complex that burned down in an October 2018 fire. The new building will incorporate businesses, services and homes. Some units will be affordable housing while others will be priced at market value. N.W.T. Disabilities Council executive director Denise McKee said the building will be one of the first of its kind in the N.W.T. She hopes it will "create a benchmark" across Canada to show "what is possible for people with disabilities." According to McKee, up to 9,000 people in the N.W.T. have a form of disability and may need accommodation tailored to their needs – something the territory severely lacks, she says. “There’s been a definitive deficit for people living with disabilities in the Northwest Territories. It’s not just with visible and mobility issues, but also non-visible issues,” McKee said. Project partners are the N.W.T. Housing Corporation and De Beers Group, which has contributed $1 million. McKee said the project also has “a very strong commitment” from the federal Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. McKee says the N.W.T. must work to become more accessible and create space for people with disabilities to live in their own communities, rather than forcing people to head south for necessary supports. “The dislocation of individuals with disabilities has been kind-of a normal practice within the Northwest Territories,” she said. “We have to be able to see people. When we consistently dislocate people that present differently or have a disability, whether it be visible or non-visible, we never see diverse communities.” McKee feels many building projects in the territory “go for the minimum accessibility requirements.”  This project will do the opposite, she said. "We don’t want this to be a box where there’s no other choice."Sarah Sibley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio

  • ‘We’re the vulnerable ones’: Why women living in Toronto’s public parks during COVID-19 choose outdoor tents over indoor shelters

    For a fleeting moment this summer, Kassandra Grainger lived indoors. She  packed her things from Toronto’s Moss Park, and followed a path  encouraged by city officials — accepting a space in a nearby hotel it  was using as a shelter. Grainger said  she’d been homeless since leaving an unhealthy relationship. Before  coming to the park, she’d worried about sleeping places with enough  visibility to be safe, noting that being in public places is an  important consideration for homeless women living outside.  “Anywhere  where there’s a gathering, somewhere where other people can see me.  That way, if something’s being done wrong to me, then hopefully somebody  would’ve been able to help,” she said. “We have to, because we’re the  vulnerable ones. We’re taken advantage of more than a man.” Throughout  the COVID-19 pandemic, encampments like the one in Moss Park have  sprung up increasingly across Toronto, with the city most recently  counting 395 tents in 66 parks. And  roughly 31 per cent of encampment residents who have interacted with the  city’s Streets to Homes team have been women, who face particular fears  and difficulties when living outside. But several also challenge the  city’s assertion that indoor shelters are safer, their stories showing  it isn’t just fear of catching COVID-19 that’s keeping people in in  public parks. Multiple  women told the Star they intend to stay outside until they’re offered  adequate housing — preparing to hunker down as the weather cools, and  Toronto’s parks are blanketed in snow. While  the city says 1,100 people have been moved during the pandemic from  encampments — which are illegal — to indoor spaces, Grainger’s time in  the hotel was short-lived.  Within days of leaving Moss Park, she was back, and now vows to stay put until she’s offered a permanent home. The  36-year-old, who said she struggles with mental disabilities and  obsessive-compulsive disorder, found it impossible to adjust to the  sudden rules of the formal shelter setup — most of all, the visitor  restrictions in the hotel.  She also  feared having to cage her brown mastiff, Tasha, in order to enter the  city’s regular shelter system. She keeps the dog by her side for extra  security. “She is my safety,” Grainger said.  Being  a woman outside meant being particularly vulnerable, she told the Star,  and carefully considering where she slept in order to avoid being  “taken advantage of.”  When she first  moved to Moss Park, she’d been living in a tent — though she said it  was prone to collapsing. Grainger and others also noted their tents were  regularly stolen. More recently, she  and Tasha have stayed in a tiny wooden shelter made by a Toronto  carpenter, designed to keep as much warmth in as possible. The city has  warned the shelter-maker to stop distributing them, saying they break  the municipal code. On  a recent afternoon, the structure was slung with a large blue tarp,  coated with a fresh layer of snow. Beyond the warmth, Grainger said  being able to lock the door while she’s sleeping has made a difference:  “It makes me feel a heck of a lot safer.” To  Julie Watson, a 55-year-old who found herself homeless after struggling  with a gambling problem, life in an encampment feels like a safer  option than the shelter system. She  described an incident that took place near the last shelter where she  stayed, alleging that a man had tried to sexually assault her. “If  it happened to other women, they might turn around and say, ‘I’ll just  go to another shelter,’” she said. “But I refuse to go.” Now in Alexandra Park, Watson stays with a man named Domenico, who she described as her protector and brother figure. “He  will never let anything harm me,” she said. She was frightened of being  alone; Domenico, she said, never let that situation arise. Angelique  Beaupre hasn’t been as lucky. The 28-year-old said she was sexually  assaulted while staying in a downtown encampment this summer, by someone  who wasn’t living there. Staff at nearby Sanctuary Ministries confirmed  the incident, and that police were involved. “It kind of messes with a person’s brain,” Beaupre said. “(But) the first mistake he made was doing what he did to me … I don’t like bullies.” She  doesn’t shy away from discussing her other struggles — challenges with  her mental health, and drug use that started after she used painkillers  for scoliosis long ago. Living outside, she’s gotten used to feeling ill constantly: she had a cold when she first spoke to the Star. But Beaupre said a major hurdle to going inside is finding a place where she and her boyfriend can go together. The  city declined to provide information on Beaupre’s case — or any others  in this story — but said couples are generally eligible for hotel spots,  respites and some shelters. Several  women who spoke to the Star discussed their concerns around safety, but  Priyanka Sheth — executive director of Sistering, a Toronto agency that  works with homeless and precariously housed women — pointed out their  definitions may be drastically different. When  the city was trying to encourage women to come inside, Sheth urged  staff to consider what a safety concern meant for each person. Were they  scared for their physical security, or was it their emotional safety  that kept them outside? She questioned whether the city’s stance that indoor shelter is always the safer option is the most effective approach. “In  the same way we look at war — anything else — women are at greater  risk,” she said, about the dangers of sexual violence for women in the  encampments. But for some, she said, the encampment gives them something intangible that they couldn’t find elsewhere. “The  encampments at least allow for a sense of belonging. When nobody wants  you, any sense of belonging is significant … it’s about how you form  community,” she said. “When the streets become your home, and you’re  shunned from so many places, then you survive with each other.” In  Sheth’s ideal world, the city would allow people to camp in a specific  area, and provide supports there to create a sort of stepping-stone for  them to accept more help. Women with  bad experiences in shelters may not trust someone simply telling them it  was safe, she said, and the transition isn’t always easy. Dr.  Andrew Boozary, executive director of population health and social  medicine at Toronto’s University Health Network, urged officials to  avoid taking a “paternalistic” view of the camps. “We  can’t keep prescribing things for people that we think are best for  them. When people are saying what they feel is unsafe, we have to  listen,” Boozary said. “I  really do support what the encampment movement has been. It’s been  people who are marginalized, who felt shut out of the system, who’ve not  felt safe. They’ve made the active decision to take care of each other,  and support each other, through the pandemic.” While  some members of the public may not like the look of “tent cities,”  tearing them down didn’t address the root issue. “We have to build up  housing, and trust,” Boozary said. Sylvia  Braithwaite, director of 24-hour services at Toronto’s Fred Victor,  said she believes the city is coming from a “caring perspective” in  trying to move people from encampments. There  is a “huge risk” to being outside through the winter, but she’s seen  women scared of the shelter system, feeling it to be unsafe. Temporary  shelters in hotels are a good solution for those needing private space,  she said. But if some chose to stay  outside, particularly during COVID-19, Braithwaite suggested the city  make sure they’re out of harm’s way. “Hopefully,  there is flexibility in the system to provide a coordinated approach,  to support them while this pandemic is happening,” said Braithwaite. Beyond  the Streets to Homes team, she suggested the city could create a sort  of community outreach team — potentially including nurses, mental health  and addiction supports, and housing workers — to ensure people living  outside had what they needed. The  city has said it made a decision based on scarce resources to make  “safer” indoor spaces available, instead of building infrastructure to  support people who live in the parks. Shelter  system director Gord Tanner said Braithwaite and Sheth raise valid  questions, but he still believes the city needs to “do better than  settling for people living in parks” — though he acknowledged it may  need to be “an interim strategy of sorts.” Tanner  said the city hadn’t recently been enforcing the bylaw prohibiting  tents in parks because it could lead to residents scattering to other  parks or even ravines. “If people  aren’t going to accept the offers that we have to come indoors and we  move forward with enforcement, or we don’t have the adequate space to  come indoors, then where are they going to go?” Tanner said. The city’s focus for now is to provide people with options, he added. Some  women in encampments have taken up the city’s offer. Sarah White, 31,  lived in a tent in Toronto with her partner from March until they moved  into a shelter hotel mid-summer. The  hotel offered her personal space, and eliminated the worries of sleeping  in an open room, like having her possessions stolen. She’s also  grateful to be out of the cold. Still,  White said, “in a lot of ways, I miss my tent,” noting that she had  more privacy without staff regularly knocking at her door. She’s hoping that staying puts her on a “fast track” to permanent housing. Since  Grainger left her hotel spot, that’s been her hope, too. “I’m not  leaving until I have somewhere I can call home, my own home,” she said. But her resolve has been weakening. Without volunteers supporting the camp, she suspects she’d have already relented. “We would not make it,” she said. “The government would have won a long time ago.”Victoria Gibson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Toronto Star

  • No tax increases for residents as St. John's preps for flood of unpaid bills in 2021 budget

    The City of St. John's is setting aside an extra $3 million in its 2021 budget in anticipation of a spike in people and businesses unable to pay their taxes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.A total of $4.35 million will be set aside for those who cannot pay up. It is the second-largest increase in spending in a budget full of rising costs and falling revenues related to the pandemic.Although St. John's is projecting a deficit between $10 million and $12 million in 2021, residents and businesses will not see further tax increases.Instead, the city will balance its budget on a series of cuts and fee increases while softening some previously announced spending cuts at Metrobus and the St. John's Regional Fire Department."We recognize the impact the pandemic and current economic uncertainty are having on residents and businesses," said Coun. Dave Lane, lead for the city council's budget preparation."Our goal in preparing the budget was to have as little an impact as possible on services while ensuring that we meet our commitment to sound fiscal management and decision-making."Two councillors — Maggie Burton and Ian Froude — voted against the budget, citing its failure to improve sidewalk snow-clearing and budget cuts to Metrobus.Tough times budgetA little over 16 full-time positions will be cut for a savings of $1.2 million. Those won't be high-level employees, because the city cannot afford to pay the severance for those positions."We chose not to make any management positions redundant," Lane said. "That would have resulted in potentially large, one-time costs for pay-in-lieu of notice, something we felt we could not afford in 2021."The city is coming off a brutal year where it saw an unexpected $18-million shortfall due to COVID-19 and a historic blizzard in January that triggered a state of emergency.But the city was sitting on a $22-million surplus from previous years. It will use $12 million of that money, plus $6 million in pandemic funding from the province, to offset the losses from 2020.The city will carry the remaining $10 million surplus forward to cover anticipated losses in 2021, while also hoping to get emergency relief funding from the province for the storm dubbed Snowmageddon.One of the biggest sucker punches the city suffered involved losses through levies on the tourism and hospitality industries. The city is projecting a further $2-million loss to its coffers from the tourism and marketing levy in 2021. The single biggest increase was $4 million in debt servicing on capital works projects such as the construction of the Paul Reynolds Centre and the city's water treatment plants.Fee increasesThe city hopes to recoup more than $4 million through fee increases.Here's how that will look for residents and businesses: * Water tax increases from $605 to $620 annually. * General parking ticket goes from $30 to $50. * Winter parking ban ticket goes from $55 to $75. * Street cleaning ticket goes from $30 to $40. * Paid parking goes up $0.25 an hour. * Visitor parking permit goes from $27.50 to $35.75 annually. * Sewer backup calls double from $100 to $200.City backs off on Metrobus, firefightersIn his budget speech, Lane spoke about the difficulty in cutting certain areas close to the hearts of councillors and constituents.While the city had planned to trim routes over the winter to save $800,000, it is now backing off that plan — a little bit.Metrobus will maintain its regular winter schedule until April, when it will switch to a summer schedule with buses arriving every 30 minutes instead of 15.To do this, the city will delay upgrades to the bus service — known as the Frequent Transit Network — until at least January 2022. That upgrade was originally planned to launch in September 2020, before the city was sidetracked by the storm and pandemic.The budget still has a 3.6 per cent reduction to the Metrobus bottom line, for a total cut of $697,800.Burton said it is "one fewer step in the wrong direction." Froude said it was a softer blow but still not one he could accept."There are many investments in this budget that were said to be too important to cut," Froude said. "Transportation should have been one of them."Ridership decreased during the pandemic. As of last week, the city intended to reduce the schedule to meet the lower demand. Lane said the reversal of that decision was based on public feedback."I believe this is a socially responsible compromise," Lane said. "One that I hope demonstrates our commitment to public transit as well as our ability to work collaboratively in response to the public's desires and needs."Lane said the city is also working with firefighters to find another solution to ballooning overtime costs. The previous plan was to cut the minimum staffing level by two positions, resulting in occasional days where the St. John's Regional Fire Department would have to take one of its two ladder trucks out of service.The status quo will remain for now while both sides work out another deal.The Railway Coastal Museum will still be closing, however. The museum on the west end of Water Street — initially opened by the Johnson Family Foundation and then turned over to the city — had seen far fewer visitors in recent years, and the closure will save the city $200,000 in 2021.Public consultations coming on Mile One futureLane also addressed the potential sale of Mile One Centre and the St. John's Convention Centre in his budget speech.He said the city is still waiting on the final findings from a report it ordered earlier this year and will consult with the public before making a decision on whether to list the building.Newfoundland Growlers owner Dean MacDonald has been calling for the city to sell him the assets since 2018."Regardless of which side of the debate individuals may fall on, council has a responsibility to do what is in the best interests of all taxpayers when it comes to the future of Mile One and the Convention Centre," Lane said.The cost to run both facilities is expected to rise by $670,650 for a total of $5.1 million in 2021.Other itemsThe city also saw expenditure increases in miscellaneous areas, such as: * $350,000 for the 2021 municipal election. * $270,000 to pay for its 2025 Canada Games bid. * Its share of water and fire services, by a combined $350,000. * A steep 46 per cent spike in the cost of insurance, for a total increase of $241,934. * An extra $408,923 for increasing electricity rates.Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Quebec experts call for 'circuit-breaker' lockdown as coronavirus spreads

    Quebec Premier François Legault has urged people not to gather over Christmas, but some experts want the province to go further, by imposing wide-scale closures over the holiday period.Roxane Borgès Da Silva, a public health professor at Université de Montréal, is among those calling for a so-called "circuit-breaker" lockdown — meaning closing everything except for essential businesses — between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3."We are seeing a rise in cases that is very troubling," Da Silva said Monday on Radio-Canada's Tout un Matin. "We are very worried for our health-care system and with the holiday period we can put the province on pause more easily."Da Silva and Pierre-Carl Michaud, a professor of applied economics at HEC Montréal, wrote an open letter published in La Presse on Monday, co-signed by 75 experts in public health, medicine and economics. The letter makes the case that a further spread of the virus, before the arrival of the vaccine, "could prevent the recovery of the Quebec economy for months to come, not to mention the harmful effects on children if they had to be confined at home during the school period."It argues that the holiday period presents a " unique opportunity to reduce the rate of the spread of COVID-19," given that schools will already be closed."A complete shutdown, which would keep only essential services open for two weeks, would help halt the spread of the virus."The recommendation comes only days after Legault walked back a plan to allow gatherings for a four-day period over the holidays. He said the rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths made the proposal too risky.The province reported a further uptick in cases over the weekend, with another 1,500 cases and 22 deaths on Monday. There are now more than 800 people in hospital.Would it work?Benoît Mâsse, another public health professor at Université de Montréal, said the rise in cases suggests that schools and businesses, which remain open, are "generating enough contacts to increase the community spread."Mâsse opted not to sign the letter. He believes a two-week shutdown would create anxiety among a public already upset by Legault's backtracking. Nor, he said, would the measure be enough to reverse the trend."It will be lost as soon as we open schools," he said. He suggested a longer shutdown, of 28 days or more, would be necessary to halt the spread of the virus.Dr. Don Sheppard, director and founder of the McGill Interdisciplinary Initiative in Infection and Immunity, said it would likely take as long as two months for a circuit breaker to be effective, based on what has been seen in other countries."The real question I think we are all facing here is: is there something else we can do before shutting down society again," Sheppard said on Daybreak.Health Minister Christian Dubé said Monday he believes the measures Quebec currently has in place are strict enough, calling on Quebecers to further respect them and adding the province may have to work on enforcing them."It's unfortunate we've seen this loosening [of respect for the rules]. We're always trying to find a balance between mental health and our health-care system. We had been successful, up until now," Dubé said.He said the uptick in daily cases that started in late November led the government to cancel gatherings over Christmas. He said if Quebecers put in the effort, he believes the province can get the number of cases under control once again.WATCH | Here's what some experts say about the challenges ahead for the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine:The hope of rapid testingIn his view, widespread rapid testing in schools and businesses would help detect how the virus is spreading, particularly among those who are asymptomatic.Rapid tests are now being used in Saguenay but are still not being used widely. Sheppard said the province hasn't moved as quickly as other jurisdictions to develop a rapid-testing strategy."Honestly, I'm quite disappointed that the ministry and public health hasn't moved faster on this," he said."This is, as far as I can see, the only thing standing between us and a full-barrel lockdown."

  • Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

    * Ottawa has 38 new COVID-19 cases and one more death. * Signs point toward a flattening late-November's bump in numbers. * Cases have spiked in the Pembroke and Kingston, Ont., areas.Today's Ottawa updateOttawa Public Health (OPH) reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and declared 38 more cases resolved Monday. One more person has died from COVID-19.The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale. Numbers to watch1.4%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped in Ottawa.28.4: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents also declined over the last week.1.03: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), down from 1.2 late last month and nearing the goal of 1.Coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater also suggest the city is coming down from a late-November bump. The latest seven-day average appears to be the lowest level it's been since September.Across the regionThere are now 12 known active COVID-19 cases in the Pembroke area, according to Renfrew County's health unit. Yesterday there was one.Late last week the health unit warned of a positive test in a "tightly knit" community in that area.The Kingston, Ont., area health unit is warning the region has more active cases now than at any other time since the pandemic began, and is urging residents to keep their distance and wear masks.

  • Scuba divers meet the most affectionate fish in the Galapagos Islands

    Scuba divers travel from all over the world to explore the deep waters around the remote islands in the Galapagos. These adventurers have embarked on a long boat voyage to the waters around Darwin and Wolf Island. It is here that they hope to see one of the largest creatures in the world; the whale shark. Whale sharks are the largest fish in any ocean and they are second in size only to a few species of whales. But, while waiting patiently for a whale shark to cruise past them on the ocean currents, these divers will see hammerheads, turtles, rays and many species of fish. But an unexpected bonus on this dive was a large, and very affectionate fish that came over to see the divers close up. This leather bass began following the diver with the camera. It rubbed itself on his legs and fins like a lost puppy and then came up to his face, seemingly wanting to be petted. It spent a few moments with him and then went to the diver behind him for the same thing. The leather bass peered curiously into the diver's eyes and then playfully grabbed at some of her bubbles. After being petted yet again, it went along to the third diver for a similar display of affection. This sort of behaviour is very unusual for a fish and the diver's were filled with surprise and wonder. Most scuba divers welcome an interaction like this with a wild animal as it does not happen often. This leather bass was obviously curious and trusting and it seemed to be eager for an interaction itself. But leather bass are a unique fish and they are intelligent enough to understand the benefit of using larger animals to aid them in ambushing prey. They will often swim alongside a larger fish or even an eel in order to use it as cover, and to prey on the smaller fish that are distracted and disturbed by them. This fish didn't seem interested in hunting though and the close face to face contact was an interesting and wonderful experience for these underwater nature enthusiasts.

  • The pandemic and technology

    The new age of technology is forever changing and becoming more complicated. By the time we learn a program, a phone, or computer, it seems to become outdated, and a new version takes its place, and we have to start all over again. As much as some don't like change, it is inevitable that computers are the new way of life. Due to the pandemic and social distancing restrictions, communication and events are all done through electronic means. If you want to stay up to date with work, clients, meetings and such, you have no choice but to get on track with technology or be left behind.   The days of communicating on a more personal level, face to face, have long but disappeared. That has now been replaced with speaking through a computer screen with the little camera pointing at you. Virtual methods or zoom meetings also replace traditional activities typically done in person. Texting and emails have also replaced telephone conversations. In essence, human interaction, whether in person or voice, is slowly being taken out of the equation and done electronically.    As with any electronic gadget, some positives and negatives go along with it. On the plus side, you're now able to communicate with loved ones far away, whereas before it was only through telephone or yearly holiday visits. Another is the ability to talk and see multiple people at one time. Even video communications can be great as it allows you to watch an event you may have otherwise missed. On the other side of the scale is the negatives. When it comes to technology, there are always those unexpected hiccups. You plan to attend an important meeting through the computer, but it crashes as you turn it on. Or the live video streaming freezes or cuts out altogether. No, it's not a perfect way to communicate, but if it's all we have now, it's better than nothing at all.    One of the hardest things we as humans now face is the lack of social interaction and the human touch. Many researchers have been studying the effects of what they call affection deprivation or being touch starved. Humans thrive on human touch, whether it's a hug or a handshake and going without regular human contact can have long-lasting mental effects. The National Institute of Health has found that the human touch can calm certain body functions such as lowering your heart rate and blood pressure. Human touch also stimulates the body's hormones oxytocin, serotonin and dopamine. Each of these plays a vital role in our moods acts as an antidepressant and lessens loneliness feelings.   For the time being, until the pandemic passes, we must learn to accept and make the best of the new methods for communicating and, when possible, maintain that one-on-one relationship either through the phone or the six-foot distance. Lastly, for those who feel they may be touch starved, researchers have found having a warm bath, hugging a pet or wrapping up in a blanket all help calm that feeling.   Vicki Winger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Whitecourt Press

  • Another school outbreak declared, one school's cases resolved: Here's the latest for Dufferin Schools

    Only one new school case has been recorded by the Upper Grand District School Board since the end of last week, resulting in a declared outbreak at that school. A second case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Grand Valley and District Public School, with parents/guardians and staff being notified sometime on Friday, Dec. 4. This marks the second case linked to an individual class within the school, which was asked to close and self-isolate prior to this confirmation. “At this time, a second case of COVID has been confirmed,” said Karen Sims, principal designate for Dan Ardis. According to the school, Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) has shared that students and staff not connected to the isolated class are not at any additional risk beyond that of the general community. “Our school is safe and remains open to all staff and students who were not directed to self-isolate by Public Health,” added Sims. It was also noted that anyone believed to be at risk has been contacted by WDGPH and would have been provided with instructions on how to proceed. Currently, there are eight active COVID-19 cases in Dufferin County schools within the UGDSB. As of 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, Montgomery Village Public School was no longer listed as having an active case of COVID-19 on the UGDSB reporting page. · Centennial Hylands Elementary School - Shelburne (3 active cases, 1 class closure) · Centre Dufferin District High School - Shelburne (2 active cases, 2 class closures) · Grand Valley and District Public School - Grand Valley (2 active case, 1 class closure) · Primrose Elementary School - Mulmur (1 active case, 0 class closures). Current to Dec. 7, WDGPH has identified 26 active cases across Dufferin County, with a total of 11 newly confirmed cases from their previous update on Dec. 4. 353 cases in the area have been resolved. An outbreak was declared at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Dec. 4 following the confirmation of four active cases within the in-patient wing of the hospital. More information regarding COVID-19 cases and trends within WDGPH’s borders is available on their COVID-19 reporting page. Municipal data can now also be found by visiting the ‘Cases by Municipality’ tab under each region.Tabitha Wells/Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Orangeville Banner

  • 'Thank God,' says N.L. premier upon announcing first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive next week

    Newfoundland and Labrador, one of 14 vaccine distribution sites across the country, will get 1,950 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week. They will be distributed from the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's, and more doses will come after that. "Thank God," said Premier Andrew Furey, who announced the development at the start of Monday's COVID-19 briefing. "This is big news for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador."The 14 vaccine distribution sites across the country were named by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just an hour before the provincial COVID-19 briefing began. Trudeau said up to 249,000 doses of the two-dose vaccine will launch a mass inoculation campaign, which is expected to take many months to complete.Trudeau said these doses will be delivered by the company directly to 14 distribution centres now equipped with the necessary cold storage. This particular vaccine must be stored at –80 C, which will make the logistics of distribution "incredibly complex," Trudeau said.A dry runFurey explained Monday that the province is taking part in a logistical dry run of distributing the vaccine.Two thermal shipping containers, containing dry ice and not the vaccine, will arrive in Newfoundland and Labrador later this week. The dry run, or so-called practice run, being run by the Public Health Agency of Canada, is aimed at ensuring that the vaccine can be delivered and then stored appropriately so doses are not wasted.There will be a trial of the freezer being shipped "to ensure [the vaccine] can actually be shipped and received here," said Furey. "That's kinda a test to ensure that the vaccine again can be stably shipped here and then transported to Health Science Centre with appropriately checking the temperature along the way and the stability along the way."Furey cautioned that the fight against the virus is not over. "Hope is on the horizon … [but] we are not there yet," he said. Who gets it first? There isn't a hard and fast list of who will get the vaccine first in the province, said Furey. He said the N.L. vaccination task force announced last Friday was working on logistics but Trudeau's details on the first doses are "new news to us that it's coming this quickly."But Furey pointed to the guidelines from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization when it comes to who gets the vaccine first. Last week, the committee said the limited initial quantity of doses should be reserved for people who are most at risk of contracting the virus and developing severe symptoms — elderly residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities, retirement homes and chronic-care hospitals, and the staff who care for them.After long-term-care residents and staff are immunized, NACI said, the next priority group should be all Canadians over the age of 80.When asked if rotational workers would be considered a priority group to get the vaccine, Fitzgerald echoed Furey, saying the elderly and high-risk groups are the priority, and who is next in line is still being discussed. "As we proceed through the vaccine rollout over the coming months, those are all questions we will be addressing at that time," she said. Partly because it's not clear how many doses are coming — or when — said Fitzgerald, when it comes to what a provincewide vaccine rollout will look like, "a plan is not set in stone."Since the vaccine is being distributed from the Health Sciences Centre, will only people in the St. John's metro area be eligible to get the first doses of the vaccine?That won't be the case, said Fitzgerald, though there are some factors at play with the first batch of 1,950 doses. "We have to follow some specifications that the manufacturer has asked us to follow," she said, noting that she can't disclose those details at this time. "But once we are we will certainly be quite transparent about how we are distributing that vaccine."The vaccine requires two doses per person, and Health Minister John Haggie said his department will use the electronic system to keep information and appointments for second doses that is being used for the flu shot vaccine. Bubble still burstIn his opening remarks Monday afternoon, Furey also said that Newfoundland and Labrador would not rejoin the Atlantic bubble for at least the next month. That means anyone arriving from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island will have to continue to self-isolate for 14 days. Furey said the rationale for remaining out of the bubble is to ensure the health of people in the province, but also to take other steps to avoid a lockdown. He pointed to sweeping new restrictions announced in P.E.I. on Sunday night and said, "We don't want to go there."While N.L. has no new recorded cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the source of two cases identified in Harbour Breton is still unknown, prompting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald to urge extra precautions.Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Erdogan calls for energy talks as EU considers Med sanctions

    ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called for negotiations over energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean, days ahead of a European Union summit where leaders could decide to impose sanctions on Turkey.The leaders are meeting Thursday in Brussels and will address Turkish missions to explore gas reserves in waters claimed by EU members Greece and Cyprus.“We believe we can solve the problems of the eastern Mediterranean by not excluding each other but by bringing all the actors together around the same table,” Erdogan said in a video message to a university forum on the eastern Mediterranean Sea, a region fraught with tensions this year between rivals Greece and Turkey.However, he said Turkey would “not accept plans and maps that aim to confine us to the shores of Antalya”, a reference to the maritime boundaries that Turkey says other countries are seeking to impose on it.At a summit in October, European leaders warned Turkey to withdraw its energy research ships or face punitive measures.Late last month, the Turkish seismic survey vessel Oruc Reis returned to port, as it had done before October’s EU meeting. However, another research ship, the Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa, remains off Cyprus’ southwest coast.EU foreign ministers agreed Monday that Turkey's behaviour has not improved and that the two-day summit is looming as a “crucial” meeting for EU-Turkey ties.“All of them considered that we have not seen a fundamental change of direction,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after chairing their talks. “In several aspects the situation has worsened.”Erdogan called for the EU to rid itself of its “strategic blindness” and not be used as a tool of Greece and Cyprus.Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias last week described Turkish efforts to de-escalate the crisis as “unconvincing” and demanded action to rein in Ankara.Tensions between NATO allies Turkey and Greece escalated over the summer with a military build-up after Turkey sent the Oruc Reis, escorted by navy frigates, into disputed waters. The move prompted Greece to also send its warships, and both countries conducted military exercises to assert their claims.Turkey says it is standing up for its energy rights, as well as those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots while Athens and Nicosia call Turkey's actions a breach of their territorial waters.____AP writer Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed..The Associated Press

  • Mask compliance the norm: Humboldt RCMP

    Local police are reporting that they are having no problems with non-compliance when it comes to mandatory mask requirements. Nov. 19 saw heavier mask requirements in indoor public spaces across the province. Alberta took the same route on Nov. 24, with requirements being put in place in Edmonton and Calgary. Since that time, media channels in Alberta have seen numerous reports of violence and non-compliance. With the rules changing, S/Sgt. Al Presler with the Humboldt RCMP said they are more than happy to take an educational stance when they are dealing with people who are not complying with masking policies, however, more often than not people either mask up or leave the establishment if they don’t agree with masking policies. Current health orders from the province have stated that, “the use of non-medical masks is mandatory in most indoor public places.” This includes, for example, healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities, grocery stores, and pharmacies. Mask use is not mandatory in people’s homes, motel or hotel rooms. While the order has been out for only 15 days, Presler said he doesn’t know what to expect in the coming weeks when it comes to people continuing mask use. It isn’t a matter of preparing for the worst but just being vigilant to rules that seem to be frequently changing, he said. “When we got to be aware of what the current laws that are placed that are ever evolving and changing, we’ve on our toes to inform the public or make time to make reference to the Saskatchewan Health Authority website for the most recent information there.” The authority’s website is the place to go for the most accurate information and Presler encourages everyone to visit the website and to not take information on social media as the truth. We all want COVID to go away, he said, but people have to remember that we’re all in this together.Becky Zimmer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Battlefords Regional News-Optimist

  • Payments coming for some Islanders affected by new COVID-19 rules

    The P.E.I. government is offering financial assistance to Islanders whose income has suffered because of the new public health measures designed to quell the COVID-19 outbreak involving 11 people in the Charlottetown area.A two-week set of restrictions being called a "circuit breaker" was announced Sunday, bringing a temporary end to in-restaurant dining, urging Islanders to shop only for essentials, and again limiting the number of people who can gather in any one place. Cabinet ministers Matthew MacKay and Ernie Hudson announced the new provincial aid during a news briefing Monday afternoon.It includes: * A $500 payment for workers who have completely lost income or had hours reduced by at least 12 hours per week from Dec. 7-21 because of the provincial health orders announced Sunday. * A relaunch of its $100 employee grocery gift card program for workers who are laid off from Dec. 7-21. * A one-time $100 top-up for 5,400 Islanders and Island families on social assistance, expected to be distributed by Dec. 17.The measures are all in addition to federal programs that are available to help Canadians make it through the COVID-19 pandemic if their livelihoods are affected.Hudson, the minister of social development and housing, also said his department has issued explicit no-evictions order to landlords of public housing complexes.No reductions are planned in front-line and essential services involving child protection, social services and housing, Hudson added.$100K to foods banks and United WayThe province also pledged to provide $100,000 each to the P.E.I. Association of Food Banks and to the United Way of P.E.I. to help those organizations with COVID-19 relief projects.MacKay, the minister of economic growth, tourism and culture, said the money for the programs will come out of a contingency fund budgeted for COVID-19 relief. He said further aid could be forthcoming if the situation does not improve after two weeks.MacKay said the province will be looking at supports for businesses that are not eligible for federal funding. He said more details would be available on the government website later Monday."I want to encourage all Islanders to continue to think local and shop local as we prepare for the holidays," MacKay said."There are a variety of safe ways to support our local businesses during this time, like ordering online, delivery, social distance pickups and curbside dropoffs."Reminder about symptomsThe symptoms of COVID-19 can include: * Fever. * Cough or worsening of a previous cough. * Possible loss of taste and/or smell. * Sore throat. * Headache. * Shortness of breath. * Extreme or unusual fatigue * Runny nose.More from CBC P.E.I.

  • Canada to Spend $87 million to Modernize Immigration

    Canada plans to spend $72.1 million to modernize the application processing system for immigrants and future citizens. It also plans to invest $15 million over the next two years to upgrade the Foreign Credential Recognition Program and help skilled newcomers get jobs quickly. The plans, outlined in the Fall Economic Statement presented by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday aims to make immigration the cornerstone of Canada’s post-pandemic recovery next year. It comes the wake of the federal government dramatically increasing its immigration quotas for the next three years which could see more than a million newcomers arrive at Canadian ports of entry.   The new immigration levels are fixed at a rate of about 1 per cent of the population of Canada, including 401,000 permanent residents in 2021, 411,000 in 2022 and 421,000 in 2023. “Immigrants play an important role in driving Canada’s economic growth, contributing to half of the average real GDP growth over 2016-2019,” said Freeland when outlining the investments. “Without immigration, Canada’s population would start to decline in slightly more than a decade and potential growth would slow to about 1 per cent per year,” she said. Delivering on increased immigration levels will require that the system that supports application processing for immigration and future citizens – the Global Case Management System – be modernized, moving away from its current cumbersome paper-based system to a digital platform, said Freeland. “This modern processing system will contribute to Canada’s world-class immigration system through enhanced client service, operational efficiency and program integrity, ensuring a higher level of service and internal capacity to bring the skills and talents of new Canadians to our communities,” she said. The Fall Economic Plan statement said attracting talented workers from around the world is an essential part of the government’s plan to help support the economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 recession. At the same time, the demand for professionals in key sectors, such as Information Technology (IT), is increasing in many regions across Canada, leading to a situation where there are skilled workers without quality jobs, and quality jobs without skilled workers.  The Foreign Credential Recognition Program helps address specific barriers faced by skilled newcomers, such as the length and cost of credential recognition, and has recently expanded its scope to provide direct employment supports. To scale up and expand existing supports for the labour market integration of skilled newcomers with a focus on in-demand sectors, such as health, IT, and skilled trades, the government proposes to invest $15 million in 2021-22 in the Foreign Credential Recognition Program.  Up to 15,000 skilled newcomers are expected to benefit from this investment.Fabian Dawson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Canadian Media

  • Suspended Ekati diamond mine to be restarted by Jan. 29 under new sales agreement

    CALGARY — Dominion Diamond Mines ULC says it has struck a new sales agreement for Canada's first diamond mine that will result in the suspended Northwest Territories project restarting production before Jan. 29.The Calgary-based company says it will sell its Ekati mine about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife to an entity controlled by DDJ Capital Management, LLC, and Brigade Capital Management, LP, both investment managers for holders of Dominion's second lien notes.The sales agreement doesn't include Dominion’s 40 per cent stake in the nearby Diavik Mine, operated by 60 per cent partner Rio Tinto Group.Dominion says the buyer has agreed to assume liabilities owing to its creditors, employees, suppliers and surety bond holders, including US$70 million of debt under its revolving credit agreement, and provide a US$70 million working capital facility for the mine's ongoing operations.In October, Dominion reported a deal to sell the assets for about $166 million had fallen through after it was rejected by issuers of about $279 million in surety bonds posted with the N.W.T. government to cover reclamation obligations related to the mine.The new sales deal is subject to court approval, transfers of government and regulatory authorizations and other closing conditions.Operations at Ekati were suspended in March to prevent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus's negative impact on diamond transport and marketing was cited by the insolvent company in its court filing for Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act protection in April.Dominion announced last month it had invited about 60 furloughed workers to return to work to prepare for an anticipated restart of the suspended mine as it worked on an agreement with creditors.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.The Canadian Press