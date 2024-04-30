FWFN flag raised for the first time at a Thunder Bay public high school

Local Journalism Initiative
·1 min read

THUNDER BAY — Officially recognizing the land it is situated on, Westgate Collegiate & Vocational Institute had the first official flag-raising ceremony for the Fort William First Nation flag on Monday.

Chief Michele Solomon acknowledged the importance of the flag-raising.

"This is a very important matter to all of our council members and our community," she said.

"I can speak to growing up and coming to school in the city of Thunder Bay. There was never anything at that time that represented this being Fort William First Nation territory. So, it is an important step in moving our community of Fort William First Nation and Thunder Bay forward."

Sherri-Lynn Pharand, the director of education for Lakehead District School Board, called the move an "important part of our journey towards truth and reconciliation.

"We have a new flagpole installed in all of our elementary and secondary schools, and a flag will be installed after today's ceremony in each of our schools."

Scottie Wemigwans is a trustee on the public board who helped facilitate Monday's ceremony, and all of the flags were donated by FWFN

Katie Nicholls, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com

