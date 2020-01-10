FX’s John Landgraf On Whether ‘American Horror Story’ Will End After 13 Seasons: “It Will Be Poetic, Won’t It?”

At TCA today, FX announced a three-season pickup of its flagship drama series American Horror Story, bringing the run of Ryan Murphy’s anthology horror series to 13 seasons.

“I’m really excited that we were able to continue to work with Ryan, and somehow it just feels really poetic to me that American Horror Story is going to have 13 seasons. That just felt right,” FX Networks chairman John Landgraf said from the stage about the mega renewal. (AHS already had been picked up for Season 10, which is next to go into production.

Because of the number 13’s big significance in the horror genre, Deadline asked Landgraf after the session whether AHS will be ending after Season 13.

“Could be,” he said. “It will be poetic, won’t it, if it ends after 13 seasons?”

Since there are four more seasons to be produced before another renewal decision needs to be made, Landgraf was noncommittal.

“It could be one of those weird things where we keep going, and it ends up being 20 seasons, I don’t know,” he said. “I can just tell you that if it ends up being 13, that’s kind of awesome.”

Hitting the 13-season mark had a significance for Murphy too, Landgraf said, (The season numbers traditionally play a major role in AHS‘ marketing campaigns.)

“I think what he felt like was, if he was going to keep going, he liked the idea of being sure it was going go to 13 as opposed to maybe 11 or 12,” he said. “Yes, that number was significant to him, and we thought that was cool. We said, ‘You are right’. That is not a decision to cancel it (after 13 seasons), it’s a decision to say, yes, at minimum, that would be awesome.”

The most recent ninth season of American Horror Story: 1984, which concluded in November, was heavily influenced by slasher films such as Halloween and Friday The 13th.

