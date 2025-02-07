FX renews 'English Teacher' for Season 2

Brian Jordan Alvarez created and stars in "English Teacher," which premiered in 2024 on FX. Photo courtesy of FX

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- FX renewed its comedy series English Teacher on Friday for a second season. A new 10 episodes will premiere later this year.

Brian Jordan Alvarez created the show and plays Evan Marquez, a high school English teacher navigating his students, their parents and the school administration. Enrico Colantoni plays the principal, Grant Moretti.

Stephanie Koenig, Sean Patton and Carmen Christopher play other teachers.

In an interview with UPI for the first season, Alvarez said the students teach Evan as much as he teaches them. Colantoni said Principal Moretti is just exhausted trying to keep the peace.

"It doesn't mean he doesn't care," Colantoni told UPI. "The simple version is: Why can't we all just get along?"

Enrico Colantoni plays Principal Grant Moretti on "English Teacher," which premiered in 2024 on FX. Photo courtesy of FX

Season 1 has earned nominations from the Critics Choice Association, Independent Spirit Awards and Writers Guild Awards. The first season is streaming on Hulu.