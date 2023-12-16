G League Stockton Kings release Chance Comanche following arrest by FBI in Sacramento County

Former University of Arizona basketball player Chance Comanche was released by the G League Stockton Kings on Friday after he was arrested as a person of interest in an out-of-state FBI investigation.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office assisted FBI agents in apprehending Comanche, authorities told The Sacramento Bee. Comanche, 27, is being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to records by the Sheriff’s Office. His first appearance before a judge is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court.

Jail records indicate Comanche’s felony arrest fell under a California penal code provision allowing for a peace officer to arrest a person “charged by a verified complaint ... with the commission of any crime in any other state.”

It is unknown what charges Comanche faces in another state and it was unclear where in Sacramento County he was apprehended.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

The Stockton Kings are the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. The Kings declined to comment on Comanche’s arrest.

Comanche starred at Beverly Hills High School and went on to play at Arizona, where he appeared in 60 games from 2015-17. After going undrafted in 2017, Comanche played for the G League’s Memphis Hustle and Canton Charge, the Basketball League’s Enid Outlaws and Yeni Mamak Spor of the Turkish Basketball First League.

Comanche signed with the Stockton Kings in November 2022. He signed with the Portland Trail Blazers last season and made his NBA debut against the Golden State Warriors on April 9.

Comanche signed with the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 2. He was waived 10 days later but subsequently signed with the Stockton Kings.

Comanche last played for Stockton in Tuesday’s 112-106 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars at Stockton Arena. He scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting with 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocked shots.