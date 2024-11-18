When is the G20 summit and what might world leaders discuss?

World leaders are preparing to meet in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the 2024 G20 summit.

The annual meeting will bring together heads of state from 19 countries to discuss a range of subject matter regarding the global economy. The group was formed in 1999 in response to when debt crises plagued major international economies in the late 90s.

Last year’s summit took place in New Delhi, India, with former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussing matters including green development, digital public infrastructure and women-led development.

Keep reading to learn more about this year’s G20 summit and what leaders are expected to discuss.

When is the G20 summit?

This year’s G20 summit takes place in Rio de Janeiro between November 18 and 19.

Who is in the G20?

The G20 includes 19 countries and as of last year, two regional bodies. Countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States, while the European Union and the African Union are also included. While the heads of state of these countries usually attend the meetings, if they are not in attendance, a high-ranking representative (like a foreign minister) is sent instead.

Together, members of the G20 represent nearly 85 per cent of global GDP and around two-thirds of the world’s population.

Is Russia in the G20?

Russia is included in the G20, however, Vladimir Putin will not be in attendance for the third consecutive year (he last appeared at the 2021 Rome Summit via video link).

The Russian president confirmed in October that he would not attend this year’s meeting, saying that his presence would “wreck” the summit. Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Mr Putin’s arrest for his role in deporting Ukrainian children. As Brazil is a member of the ICC, the country would be required to detain Mr Putin if he entered, a step which Ukraine’s top prosecutor has urged Brazilian authorities to follow.

“Decisions of this kind are very easy to circumvent, it is enough to sign an intergovernmental agreement and that’s it. The jurisdiction of the ICC will be limited,” the Russian leader said, according to Al Jazeera. “We are adults so we will find someone in Russia who will worthily present the interests of our country in Brazil.” According to Russian news agency TASS, the country’s foreign minister, Sergei Larov, will head the Russian delegation at this year’s summit.

What will be discussed at the G20?

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said that Ukraine is at the “top” of his agenda at this year’s summit, telling reporters that “there’s got to be full support as long as it takes”. He also said that he has “no plans” to speak to Mr Putin if he were to be in attendance.

In a statement released by G20, it was announced that the summit will mostly focus on social inclusion, energy transitions and international institutes. The summit will feature the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty - an initiative created by Brazil “aimed at mobilizing countries and international organizations to accelerate efforts in the fight against hunger and poverty in 2030”.

One of Brazil’s key negotiators at the G20, Ambassador Mauricio Lyrio, has told reporters that the summit’s final declaration should address the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, but that diplomats have been trying to reach an agreement on universally accepted language.

“The main message, naturally, is that we need to achieve peace not only regarding these conflicts but all conflicts,” Lyrio said.