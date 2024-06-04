G7 countries endorse new Gaza truce plan, urge Hamas to accept

The G7 group of developed countries on Monday said it stood behind a Gaza peace deal endorsed by US President Joe Biden, and called on Hamas to accept it.

"We, the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), fully endorse" the truce plan "that would lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance for distribution throughout Gaza, and an enduring end to the crisis, with Israel's security interests and Gazan civilian safety assured," read the statement.

The G7 countries are the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

"We call on Hamas to accept this deal, that Israel is ready to move forward with, and we urge countries with influence over Hamas to help ensure that it does so," it continued.

The United States on Monday announced a draft Security Council resolution supporting the Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan outlined by US President Joe Biden last Friday, urging Israel and Hamas to accept it.

"Numerous leaders and governments, including in the region, have endorsed this plan," said US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

It begins with a six-week complete ceasefire that would see Israeli forces withdraw from all populated areas of Gaza.

(with AFP)



