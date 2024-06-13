G7 leaders agree on €46 billion deal for Ukraine
Leaders of the Group of Seven economic forum are expected to be joined by Pope Francis to discuss the threats of artificial intelligence.
Leaders of the Group of Seven economic forum are expected to be joined by Pope Francis to discuss the threats of artificial intelligence.
The Republican response to the former president is as "hilarious as it is scary," said the MSNBC anchor.
The MSNBC anchor called out the conservative network.
Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) suggested that Hunter Biden’s conviction in the federal gun charges case could create “an opening” for Michelle Obama to make a bid for the White House. Ogles responded to the verdict on Fox Business’s “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday and emphasized the “need to pursue justice” before suggesting President Biden may…
The ex-Republican National Committee chair also summed up the former president with two cutting words.
Trump has not complied with a British High Court order to pay legal fees after his case against ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele was dismissed.
Thank God for MY PRESIDENT, Donald J. Trump, the one candidate with the guts to confront the twin threats of our time: sharks and boat batteries.
Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) had a meltdown over the former House speaker’s recent condemnation of the ex-president.
Hunter Biden is now officially the first son of a sitting president to be convicted of a crime. And while the landmark verdict during an election year might seem like a surefire way to excite Donald Trump supporters, the MAGA nation is still steaming mad about it online.Because, of course, they are.“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine,” the Trump campaign
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) wants Affinity Partners to explain its investment schemes.
It turns out these judges - all appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump - got the history wrong, the U.S. Supreme Court decided on May 16 in a 7-2 decision authored by conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, saving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from an existential threat. It was one of several far-reaching decisions by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the Supreme Court has reviewed during its current term, which began in October and is expected to conclude by the end of June. The Supreme Court, which itself has a 6-3 conservative majority, has yet to issue rulings in most of this term's highest-profile cases arising from the 5th Circuit, including one on the abortion pill and two on gun rights.
Jim McGovern ripped Republicans with a line about cults.
Early Tuesday Trump met executives from Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining firm CleanSpark Inc. and Riot Platforms.
The prospect of Russian President Vladimir Putin dying in a fiery plane crash came up Tuesday when the Kremlin was asked if it had any concerns about aircraft safety in the wake of two world leaders plummeting from the sky in recent weeks.The vice president of Malawi was confirmed dead Tuesday in the latest plane crash, just a couple weeks after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed when his helicopter went down.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that Putin uses “domestic aircraft,” wh
There is a "cloud of suspicion" hanging over the House of Commons, Conservative MP Gerard Deltell said on Monday.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to hold a snap election in the wake of huge gains by the far right in European Parliament elections, is actually a pretty smart move, argues David A. Andelman.
The first four of 50 military vehicles being built at a London, Ont., factory have rolled off the assembly line and will soon be en route to the Ukrainian army.The announcement was made Wednesday during an event at General Dynamics Land Systems's (GDLS) manufacturing plant. It was attended by Canadian government and company officials as well as a handful of employees at the plant. "We know that these vehicles will save lives," said Jason Alejandro Monahan, GDLS Canada's vice-president. "Decision
OTTAWA — The Conservatives say they will oppose new tax measures introduced in the Liberal budget.
The family of one of the hostages rescued in an Israeli operation at the weekend has said that he experienced psychological abuse at the hands of his Hamas captors during the eight months that he was held in Gaza.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A political newcomer's closer-than-expected finish in Tuesday's special congressional election in Ohio surprised Republicans and jolted Democrats in a former bellwether state both parties had all but given over to a runaway Trump victory this fall.
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Tuesday they will introduce legislation in response to the increased ethics concerns related to the Supreme Court. Raskin and Ocasio-Cortez, who serve as the ranking and vice-ranking members, respectively, on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, were part of a committee roundtable Tuesday regarding these concerns.…