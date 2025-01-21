Ga. Man Dies of Heart Attack After Confronting Armed Suspects Allegedly Trying to Break Into His Car

The victim was identified by his wife, who said he collapsed after the confrontation

An Atlanta man suffered a medical emergency and died after confronting suspected burglars trying to break into his car.

Tasha Brown, speaking to Fox 5 Atlanta, said her husband, Javon Brown, suffered a heart attack as a result of the confrontation.

The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement that they responded to the incident, which occurred on Jan. 17 at 4:35 a.m. Police said the victim was found dead in his doorway, with no signs of physical trauma.

“Preliminary Investigation indicates unknown suspects were attempting to break into the victim’s vehicle,” police said. “The victim confronted the suspects. The armed suspect(s) discharged a firearm towards the victim; however, the victim was not struck by gunfire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Police added that it appeared Brown died after the incident triggered a medical event.

Tasha Brown told Fox 5 she and her husband when his car alarm went off at around 4:30 and heard scraping before looking out the window to see someone trying to break into his truck.

Tasha said Javon grabbed his gun and went outside to try and scare the suspected attempted burglars, according to the outlet.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Neighbors further told the outlet that several shots were fired. Tasha reportedly said her husband was not struck by any bullets and that the suspects ran away.

"He was able to speak,” she told Fox 5. “He was not hit. But then he went into cardiac arrest over the shock. He dropped down. I did CPR. I called 911 until I couldn't feel my arms and hands, but it wasn't enough.”

Police have not said if the suspects have since been identified.



Read the original article on People