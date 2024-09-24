GAA club targeted in 'deplorable act of vandalism'

St Canice's GAC Dungiven says damage was caused to a perimeter fence and a dugout was set on fire on Monday evening [Google ]

A GAA club has said it was targeted in a "deplorable act of vandalism", in which damage was caused to a perimeter fencing and a dugout was set on fire.

St Canice's GAC in Dungiven said the incident at the Páirc na nÓg ground happened on Monday evening and it urged the public to "stand against this type of anti-social behaviour".

Sinn Féin councillor Sean McGlinchey told BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today programme that he believed the fire was started by young people using fireworks.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service (NIFRS) said they received a call about a fire off the Garvagh Road at at about 19:56 BST on Monday and crews from Dungiven attended.

In a statement, the club said: "Fencing around the grounds has been damaged in several areas, and one of the dugouts has been set on fire.

"Páirc na nÓg is a vital asset within our community, used daily not only by our club but also by schools and other clubs in the town and surrounding areas.

"These facilities are offered free of charge to local clubs and schools, and we have worked hard to improve them in recent years."

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle on Monday, local councillor Sean McGlinchey said he received a phone call late on Monday about a fire on the grounds and arrived just as fire crews were leaving.

Mr McGlinchey said he spoke to local residents and was told young people had been using fireworks near the pitch.

Sean McGlinchey says reports of young people using fireworks is very worrying [BBC]

"What is really alarming is young people were using fireworks and that is very concerning," Mr McGlinchey said

"There was a bin unfortunately set alight and I think the firework lit the bin and then that was what caused the damage to the dugout."

He said he believed that this type of incident at the pitches was not common and hoped "this is the last of these sorts of incidents".