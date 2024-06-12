Gabbriette Bechtel's Custom Engagement Ring from Matty Healy Is Totally Unique: Get a Closer Look

Healy's mother revealed that the black diamond ring was "made for" Bechtel by the 1975 frontman

Gabbriette Bechtel/Instagram Gabbriette Bechtel's engagement ring.

Matty Healy and his model girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel are engaged — and the ring he gave her is an edgy take on tradition.

The couple shared their engagement news on Tuesday, June 11, after attending mutual friend Charli XCX's Brat show in Brooklyn. Bechtel, 26, shared photos of herself on her Instagram Stories wearing the ring, a large black gem surrounded by pavé diamonds around both the stone and band.

"MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT," the model captioned an image of her left hand outstretched, showing off her new bling.

On Wednesday morning, Denise Welch, the mother of the 1975 frontman, confirmed the news on her UK show Loose Women. Welch also divulged that the ring was a black diamond and that Healy, 35, had it custom-made for his bride-to-be.

"I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged," she said. "They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram. Instagram official ... he's got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she's known as."



She continued, "Black diamond; he had it made for her. I couldn't be more thrilled. We couldn't be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I'm thrilled."

Despite Welch's claim that the ring was custom-made, fans seem to think that a similar-looking ring, which was sold for $10,800 on the website 1stDibs.com, is the very same ring Healy gave Bechtel. The piece is described as an "extremely rare" 18 karat gold ring consisting of a large black diamond surrounded by a halo of diamonds and three rows of diamonds along the band.



Gabbriette Bechtel/Instagram Gabbriette Bechtel shows off her engagement ring.

Healy and Bechtel were first linked in September 2023 when they were photographed showing PDA in New York City. They were snapped together at an event in Brooklyn days later, and Healy soon confirmed he was in a relationship.

Bechtel, who is known for her cooking videos and is working on a cookbook, was first spotted wearing the engagement ring in late May.

In a recent interview with Homme Girls, California native revealed that she and Healy had been trying to meet each other for four years.

"He came to L.A. and we've been in love ever since," she told the magazine.

