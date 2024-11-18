Gabon backs new constitution a year after military seized power

Election officials start counting ballots at a voting station after polls close in Libreville on November 16, 2024.

Voters in Gabon overwhelmingly approved a new constitution, authorities said Sunday, more than one year after mutinous soldiers overthrew the country’s longtime president and seized power in the oil-rich Central African nation.

Over 91% of voters approved the new constitution in a referendum held on Saturday, Gabon's Interior Minister Hermann Immongault said in a statement read on state television. Turnout was an estimated 53.5%, he added.

The final results will be announced by the Constitutional Court, the interior minister said.

The draft constitution, which proposes sweeping changes that could prevent dynastic rule and transfer of power, needed more than 50% of the votes cast to be adopted.

The soldiers proclaimed their Republican Guard chief, Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, as president of a transitional committee to lead the country. Oligui is a cousin of Bongo.

Bongo had served two terms since coming to power in 2009 after the death of his father, who ruled the country for 41 years. His rule was marked by widespread discontent with his reign. A coup attempt in 2019 failed.



