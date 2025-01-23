Gabon's military government announces presidential election on April 12

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Gabon will hold a presidential election on April 12, the council of ministers said. The West African country is currently ruled by the military following a coup in August 2023.

“Under this decree, the electoral college is convened on Saturday, April 12, 2025,” a government statement, issued late Wednesday after a ministerial cabinet meeting, said.

The announcement comes after the adoption last Sunday by Gabon's parliament of a new electoral code, which sets out the rules and conditions for organizing elections in the country.

The legislation, which requires approval by the Constitutional Court, is controversial as it authorize military personnel to be candidates in all political elections in the country, which was not possible in the past.

It could pave the way for Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who led the 2023 coup that overthrew former president Ali Bongo Ondimba, to run for his first presidential term.

Gabon's constitution, which was adopted by referendum in November, sets the presidential term at 7 years, renewable once.

