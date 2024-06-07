Gabourey Sidibe welcomes twins at the age of 41

The 41-year-old Oscar-nominated star welcomed a girl named Maya and a son named Cooper and she shares the pair with husband Brandon Frankel. Discussing her happy news with The Shade Room on Thursday, Gabourey said, "Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we can call him 'Coop,' and Maya was named shortly before our baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico. Both twins have traditional West African middle names after members of my family."Describing the bond between the babies, she said, "Cooper will sometimes speak for Maya and alert us that she's about to spit up.”