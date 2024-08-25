Gabrielle Union Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at French Getaway with Husband Dwyane Wade and Daughter Kaavia

Vacation highlights included Wade paddleboarding, the couple sipping wine and their youngest child having fun in the sun

Gabrielle Union-Wade /Instagram Kaavia James Wade, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union during a family vacation in France, in photos shared to Instagram on Aug. 24, 2024

Gabrielle Union is sharing funny and sweet highlights from her vacation!

On Saturday, Aug. 24, The Perfect Find star shared a few behind-the-scenes moments of her getaway to France with her NBA alum husband Dwyane Wade and their youngest child, 5-year-old daughter Kaavia James.

Sharing some snaps on her Instagram Stories, the actress, 51, first uploaded a pic of herself and Wade, 42, sipping out of wine glasses while taking in each other's company during a candle-lit dinner.

Her follow-up photo showed a different side of their trip to France: An image of Kaavia striking a pose at the Île Sainte-Marguerite in Cannes, featuring a funny caption from her mom. "Them: Be casual," Union captioned the silly shot of Kaavia with a not-so-casual pose.

Gabrielle Union-Wade /Instagram Kaavia James Wade poses for her mom's Instagram Stories on Aug. 24, 2024

The next few uploads featured Union rocking a red-and-green two-piece bikini and a handful of snaps showing Wade splashing around in the water.

Union then poked a little fun at her husband, posting an Instagram Stories clip of Wade sitting on a paddleboard and apparently not making it very far. "That moment when you realize that paddleboarding is hard asf," Union jokingly wrote.

The actress' final snap from their trip on Saturday featured her wearing her bikini, which she rocked as she made her way out of the water on a rocky beach.

Gabrielle Union-Wade /Instagram Dwyane Wade takes a dip in the water in France on Aug. 24, 2024

Union previously gave fans of the couple a peek at their French excursion when she uploaded an Instagram carousel on Aug. 15, featuring snaps of her hanging out with pals, jumping off a boat, cozying up with her husband and singing along to Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please."



The family fun for the Union-Wade crew comes not long after they spent the top of the month watching the Paris Olympics with Kaavia. On Aug. 10, Wade cheered on his NBA pals as Team USA took home the fifth-consecutive Olympic gold medal in men's basketball.

“So Daddy and Kaavia are coming to you live from Paris at halftime of the gold medal game,” Wade joked in an Instagram Stories clip at the time, before sharing a few additional looks at their time enjoying some sporting action in Paris.

Gabrielle Union-Wade /Instagram Gabrielle Union walks at a beach in France in August 2024

Wade is also dad to daughter Zaya, 17, and son Zaire, 22, whom he shares with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, as well as son Xavier, 10, who he shares with ex Aja Metoyer. The Miami Heat alum is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris.



