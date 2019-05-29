Gabrielle Union's Golden Buzzer Pick Is the Most Inspiring Act 'AGT' Has Seen

America's Got Talent is back for season 14 and in search of the best of the best out there. And when judges Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union, and Howie Mandel find these top-notch competitors, they will get to award their favorite contestants the ultimate prize - the golden buzzer.

What is the golden buzzer exactly? Like in previous seasons, the golden buzzer means that the act will be given a straight pass to the live shows. During the entire season, each judge (and host Terry Crews) will be allowed to use the golden buzzer just once - though, they technically don't have to use it at all. When the golden buzzer originally started back in season 9, it was supposed to be used for tie-breaking purposes - meaning, the act would go to the next round no matter how the other judges voted. But now, the golden buzzer means something a bit more special.

So, who has used their golden buzzer so far? Only Gabrielle, which means Simon, Howie, Terry, and Julianne still get to pick their top act. Here's who Gabrielle chose to give her golden buzzer to after the premiere episode: