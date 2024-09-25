Gaby Hoffmann Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated Gaby Hoffmann, best known for her work on Amazon’s Transparent and HBO’s Girls, has signed with Gersh for representation in all areas.

Hoffman earned three Emmy nominations, two for Supporting Actress on Transparent for her role as Ali Pfefferman, and a Guest Actress nomination for her performance as Adam’s erratic and mesmerizing sister Caroline on Girls. She was most recently seen in Abi Morgan’s Netflix drama series Eric and in Adam McKay’s Winning Time at HBO. She’ll next be seen starring in Netflix’s limited series Zero Day, opposite Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons and Robert DeNiro.

Her other notable credits include C’Mon, C’Mon opposite Joaquin Phoenix, Wild, Obvious Child, You Can Count On Me and 200 Cigarettes.

Also a director, Hoffmann has helmed episodes of Transparent and HBO’s Room 104.

Hoffmann continues to be repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.

