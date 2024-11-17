Gadd and Storrie lead hopefuls at Scottish Baftas

Pauline McLean - BBC News Scotland Arts Correspondent
Actor Richard Gadd in a close-up wearing a burgundy sweater and leather jacket, standing in front of a Baby Reindeer sign at the series launch
Richard Gadd will be on home soil for the first time since his Netflix hit took off [Getty Images]

Scotland’s film and television industry is small and tightknit, so the BAFTA Scotland awards always feels a bit like a family wedding.

Everyone knows each other, and everyone is dressed up to the nines.

No bride or groom, but all eyes will be on two first-time nominees Ashley Storrie and Richard Gadd at tonight's ceremony.

Ashley Storrie, whose TV show Dinosaur is up for four awards, used her own experience of autism to inform the role of Nina, a Glasgow palaeontologist whose life is turned upside down when her sister announces a surprise engagement.

Backstage at a previous Bafta ceremony, Janey Godley, in a tartan chiffon gown and tiara, holds her own Bafta award while posing with her daughter Ashley, who leans in to her mum and wears a plum-coloured strappy evening gown.
The late Janey Godley learned that her daughter Ashley Storrie was nominated before she died in October [Getty Images]

It will be a bitter sweet occasion for Ashley – whose mum, comedian Janey Godley, died just two weeks ago.

She first attended the awards with her mum when she was only 15, and they’ve attended together most years since.

Janey’s funeral, and “final tour” will take place next weekend.

The ceremony, in Glasgow, is also the first time Richard Gadd has been at a public event on home turf since his show Baby Reindeer won six Emmys and sparked a multimillion pound lawsuit.

Fiona Harvey has identified herself as the stalker played by Jessica Gunning in the show which began at the Edinburgh Fringe, and went on to become one of the most popular shows ever made by Netflix.

She disputes Gadd’s version of events which are described as “a true story” and an American judge recently ruled that her defamation case can go ahead.

Hazel Irvine smiling gently and looking up with a blurred tv studio background. She is wearing a white t-shirt, sparkly earrings and a deep pink tailored jacket.
Hazel Irvine will pick up a special award for a lifetime of trailblazing in sports broadcasting [PA Media]

Both Gadd and Storrie have a chance of another award on the night – the nation’s favourite Scot which is voted for by the public.

They’re among six people in the running including two Dr Whos, David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa, Jack Lowden of Slow Horses and Abby Cook of Blue Peter.

The other fixture is the Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting which will this year be awarded to sports reporter and presenter Hazel Irvine.

Irvine, who began her career with STV’s Scotsport in 1987, has been a trailblazer for women in sports journalism for more than 30 years including 18 winter and summer Olympics as well as four world cup finals, Wimbledon and the London Marathon.

The full list of Bafta Scotland nominations:

ACTOR FILM

  • LORN MACDONALD The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

  • STEPHEN MCMILLAN The Lesson

  • KIT YOUNG Out of Darkness

ACTRESS FILM

  • SHIRLEY HENDERSON The Trouble with Jessica

  • SAFIA OAKLEY-GREEN Out of Darkness

  • TILDA SWINTON The Eternal Daughter

ACTOR TELEVISION

  • KHALID ABDALLA The Crown

  • RICHARD GADD Baby Reindeer

  • DANIEL PORTMAN Loch Henry (Black Mirror)

  • DAVID TENNANT There She Goes

ACTRESS TELEVISION

  • DOON MACKICHAN Two Doors Down

  • ELAINE C. SMITH Two Doors Down

  • ASHLEY STORRIE Dinosaur

  • NICOLA WALKER Annika

DIRECTOR FACTUAL

  • ELLA GLENDINING Is There Anybody Out There?

  • KEVIN MACDONALD High & Low - John Galliano

  • MATT PINDER Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae

DIRECTOR FICTION

  • HOPE DICKSON LEACH The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

  • NIAMH MCKEOWN Dinosaur

  • SAUL METZSTEIN Slow Horses

  • ADURA ONASHILE Girl

ENTERTAINMENT

  • THE AGENCY: UNFILTERED

  • BURNS NIGHT 2024

  • RICHARD OSMAN'S HOUSE OF GAMES

  • SUSAN CALMAN'S GRAND DAY OUT

FACTUAL SERIES

  • ICONS OF FOOTBALL

  • NOT YOUR AVERAGE FAMILY

  • SCOTLAND - THE NEW WILD

FEATURE FILM

  • GIRL

  • IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?

  • OUT OF DARKNESS

FEATURES

  • EXTRAORDINARY ESCAPES WITH SANDI TOKSVIG

  • LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

  • SECRETS OF THE SUPERMARKET OWN-BRANDS

NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS

  • CATCHING A KILLER: THE MURDER OF EMMA CALDWELL (BBC SCOTLAND DISCLOSURE)

  • HM THE QUEEN: THE JOURNEY TO LONDON

  • LESS FOR MORE: THE TRUTH ABOUT FOOD PRICES (DISPATCHES)

SHORT FILM & ANIMATION

  • BLACKWOOL

  • CARE

  • FRIENDS ON THE OUTSIDE

  • YOU LAND

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

  • EILISH MCCOLGAN: RUNNING IN THE FAMILY

  • LIAR: THE FAKE GROOMING SCANDAL

  • STRIKE! THE VILLAGE THAT FOUGHT BACK

TELEVISION SCRIPTED

  • DINOSAUR

  • FLOAT

  • SHETLAND

WRITER FILM/TELEVISION

  • MATILDA CURTIS, ASHLEY STORRIE Dinosaur

  • RICHARD GADD Baby Reindeer

  • NICOLE TAYLOR One Day

The Bafta Scotland Awards will be broadcast live on the Bafta Scotland YouTube channel.

Watch highlights on BBC Scotland and BBCiPlayer on Wednesday 20 November.

