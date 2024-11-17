Gadd and Storrie lead hopefuls at Scottish Baftas

Richard Gadd will be on home soil for the first time since his Netflix hit took off [Getty Images]

Scotland’s film and television industry is small and tightknit, so the BAFTA Scotland awards always feels a bit like a family wedding.

Everyone knows each other, and everyone is dressed up to the nines.

No bride or groom, but all eyes will be on two first-time nominees Ashley Storrie and Richard Gadd at tonight's ceremony.

Ashley Storrie, whose TV show Dinosaur is up for four awards, used her own experience of autism to inform the role of Nina, a Glasgow palaeontologist whose life is turned upside down when her sister announces a surprise engagement.

The late Janey Godley learned that her daughter Ashley Storrie was nominated before she died in October [Getty Images]

It will be a bitter sweet occasion for Ashley – whose mum, comedian Janey Godley, died just two weeks ago.

She first attended the awards with her mum when she was only 15, and they’ve attended together most years since.

Janey’s funeral, and “final tour” will take place next weekend.

The ceremony, in Glasgow, is also the first time Richard Gadd has been at a public event on home turf since his show Baby Reindeer won six Emmys and sparked a multimillion pound lawsuit.

Fiona Harvey has identified herself as the stalker played by Jessica Gunning in the show which began at the Edinburgh Fringe, and went on to become one of the most popular shows ever made by Netflix.

She disputes Gadd’s version of events which are described as “a true story” and an American judge recently ruled that her defamation case can go ahead.

Hazel Irvine will pick up a special award for a lifetime of trailblazing in sports broadcasting [PA Media]

Both Gadd and Storrie have a chance of another award on the night – the nation’s favourite Scot which is voted for by the public.

They’re among six people in the running including two Dr Whos, David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa, Jack Lowden of Slow Horses and Abby Cook of Blue Peter.

The other fixture is the Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting which will this year be awarded to sports reporter and presenter Hazel Irvine.

Irvine, who began her career with STV’s Scotsport in 1987, has been a trailblazer for women in sports journalism for more than 30 years including 18 winter and summer Olympics as well as four world cup finals, Wimbledon and the London Marathon.

The full list of Bafta Scotland nominations:

ACTOR FILM

LORN MACDONALD The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

STEPHEN MCMILLAN The Lesson

KIT YOUNG Out of Darkness

ACTRESS FILM

SHIRLEY HENDERSON The Trouble with Jessica

SAFIA OAKLEY-GREEN Out of Darkness

TILDA SWINTON The Eternal Daughter

ACTOR TELEVISION

KHALID ABDALLA The Crown

RICHARD GADD Baby Reindeer

DANIEL PORTMAN Loch Henry (Black Mirror)

DAVID TENNANT There She Goes

ACTRESS TELEVISION

DOON MACKICHAN Two Doors Down

ELAINE C. SMITH Two Doors Down

ASHLEY STORRIE Dinosaur

NICOLA WALKER Annika

DIRECTOR FACTUAL

ELLA GLENDINING Is There Anybody Out There?

KEVIN MACDONALD High & Low - John Galliano

MATT PINDER Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae

DIRECTOR FICTION

HOPE DICKSON LEACH The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

NIAMH MCKEOWN Dinosaur

SAUL METZSTEIN Slow Horses

ADURA ONASHILE Girl

ENTERTAINMENT

THE AGENCY: UNFILTERED

BURNS NIGHT 2024

RICHARD OSMAN'S HOUSE OF GAMES

SUSAN CALMAN'S GRAND DAY OUT

FACTUAL SERIES

ICONS OF FOOTBALL

NOT YOUR AVERAGE FAMILY

SCOTLAND - THE NEW WILD

FEATURE FILM

GIRL

IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?

OUT OF DARKNESS

FEATURES

EXTRAORDINARY ESCAPES WITH SANDI TOKSVIG

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

SECRETS OF THE SUPERMARKET OWN-BRANDS

NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS

CATCHING A KILLER: THE MURDER OF EMMA CALDWELL (BBC SCOTLAND DISCLOSURE)

HM THE QUEEN: THE JOURNEY TO LONDON

LESS FOR MORE: THE TRUTH ABOUT FOOD PRICES (DISPATCHES)

SHORT FILM & ANIMATION

BLACKWOOL

CARE

FRIENDS ON THE OUTSIDE

YOU LAND

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

EILISH MCCOLGAN: RUNNING IN THE FAMILY

LIAR: THE FAKE GROOMING SCANDAL

STRIKE! THE VILLAGE THAT FOUGHT BACK

TELEVISION SCRIPTED

DINOSAUR

FLOAT

SHETLAND

WRITER FILM/TELEVISION

MATILDA CURTIS, ASHLEY STORRIE Dinosaur

RICHARD GADD Baby Reindeer

NICOLE TAYLOR One Day

The Bafta Scotland Awards will be broadcast live on the Bafta Scotland YouTube channel.

Watch highlights on BBC Scotland and BBCiPlayer on Wednesday 20 November.