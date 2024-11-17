Gadd and Storrie lead hopefuls at Scottish Baftas
Scotland’s film and television industry is small and tightknit, so the BAFTA Scotland awards always feels a bit like a family wedding.
Everyone knows each other, and everyone is dressed up to the nines.
No bride or groom, but all eyes will be on two first-time nominees Ashley Storrie and Richard Gadd at tonight's ceremony.
Ashley Storrie, whose TV show Dinosaur is up for four awards, used her own experience of autism to inform the role of Nina, a Glasgow palaeontologist whose life is turned upside down when her sister announces a surprise engagement.
It will be a bitter sweet occasion for Ashley – whose mum, comedian Janey Godley, died just two weeks ago.
She first attended the awards with her mum when she was only 15, and they’ve attended together most years since.
Janey’s funeral, and “final tour” will take place next weekend.
The ceremony, in Glasgow, is also the first time Richard Gadd has been at a public event on home turf since his show Baby Reindeer won six Emmys and sparked a multimillion pound lawsuit.
Fiona Harvey has identified herself as the stalker played by Jessica Gunning in the show which began at the Edinburgh Fringe, and went on to become one of the most popular shows ever made by Netflix.
She disputes Gadd’s version of events which are described as “a true story” and an American judge recently ruled that her defamation case can go ahead.
Both Gadd and Storrie have a chance of another award on the night – the nation’s favourite Scot which is voted for by the public.
They’re among six people in the running including two Dr Whos, David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa, Jack Lowden of Slow Horses and Abby Cook of Blue Peter.
The other fixture is the Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting which will this year be awarded to sports reporter and presenter Hazel Irvine.
Irvine, who began her career with STV’s Scotsport in 1987, has been a trailblazer for women in sports journalism for more than 30 years including 18 winter and summer Olympics as well as four world cup finals, Wimbledon and the London Marathon.
The full list of Bafta Scotland nominations:
ACTOR FILM
LORN MACDONALD The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde
STEPHEN MCMILLAN The Lesson
KIT YOUNG Out of Darkness
ACTRESS FILM
SHIRLEY HENDERSON The Trouble with Jessica
SAFIA OAKLEY-GREEN Out of Darkness
TILDA SWINTON The Eternal Daughter
ACTOR TELEVISION
KHALID ABDALLA The Crown
RICHARD GADD Baby Reindeer
DANIEL PORTMAN Loch Henry (Black Mirror)
DAVID TENNANT There She Goes
ACTRESS TELEVISION
DOON MACKICHAN Two Doors Down
ELAINE C. SMITH Two Doors Down
ASHLEY STORRIE Dinosaur
NICOLA WALKER Annika
DIRECTOR FACTUAL
ELLA GLENDINING Is There Anybody Out There?
KEVIN MACDONALD High & Low - John Galliano
MATT PINDER Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae
DIRECTOR FICTION
HOPE DICKSON LEACH The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde
NIAMH MCKEOWN Dinosaur
SAUL METZSTEIN Slow Horses
ADURA ONASHILE Girl
ENTERTAINMENT
THE AGENCY: UNFILTERED
BURNS NIGHT 2024
RICHARD OSMAN'S HOUSE OF GAMES
SUSAN CALMAN'S GRAND DAY OUT
FACTUAL SERIES
ICONS OF FOOTBALL
NOT YOUR AVERAGE FAMILY
SCOTLAND - THE NEW WILD
FEATURE FILM
GIRL
IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
OUT OF DARKNESS
FEATURES
EXTRAORDINARY ESCAPES WITH SANDI TOKSVIG
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
SECRETS OF THE SUPERMARKET OWN-BRANDS
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
CATCHING A KILLER: THE MURDER OF EMMA CALDWELL (BBC SCOTLAND DISCLOSURE)
HM THE QUEEN: THE JOURNEY TO LONDON
LESS FOR MORE: THE TRUTH ABOUT FOOD PRICES (DISPATCHES)
SHORT FILM & ANIMATION
BLACKWOOL
CARE
FRIENDS ON THE OUTSIDE
YOU LAND
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
EILISH MCCOLGAN: RUNNING IN THE FAMILY
LIAR: THE FAKE GROOMING SCANDAL
STRIKE! THE VILLAGE THAT FOUGHT BACK
TELEVISION SCRIPTED
DINOSAUR
FLOAT
SHETLAND
WRITER FILM/TELEVISION
MATILDA CURTIS, ASHLEY STORRIE Dinosaur
RICHARD GADD Baby Reindeer
NICOLE TAYLOR One Day
The Bafta Scotland Awards will be broadcast live on the Bafta Scotland YouTube channel.
Watch highlights on BBC Scotland and BBCiPlayer on Wednesday 20 November.