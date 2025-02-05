Gail’s accused of ‘destroying’ listed building by tearing down wooden doors

Residents have expressed their horror at the installation of glass doors on the Gail’s entrance - David McHugh/Brighton Pictures

The Gail’s bakery chain has provoked a backlash among residents of a historic market town by tearing down the old wooden doors on the front of a Grade II-listed building.

The chain is accused of “destroying” the former NatWest bank in Lewes, East Sussex, by getting rid of the old doors when it moved into the building last May.

It claimed the doors did not fit modern shopfront requirements, and replaced them with glass ones.

However, residents are furious about the change, and the South Downs National Park (SDNP) has demanded that Gail’s reinstate the original doors.

It is the latest controversy around the chain, which has been accused of jeopardising traditional bakeries and cafes across Britain with its rapid expansion.

Gail’s says doors were ‘damaged’

Gail’s applied for planning and listed building consent for various exterior works, but its application did not include removing the doors.

When the SDNP requested that bakery bosses put the doors back in place, Gail’s applied for retrospective planning permission – which was refused.

The bakery chain is now appealing against the rejection, claiming the doors were “weathered and damaged”.

It also claims the wooden doors probably date from 1984, but drawings from the 1930s appear to show them in place.

The building, which was constructed in 1870, is Grade II-listed, although the corner entrance was a later addition.

Gail’s has claimed the doors only dated back to the 1980s, but earlier drawings of it during its time as the Lewes Building Society appear to show them in place - Brighton Pictures

Gail’s appeal says that while the doors contributed to the building’s overall appearance, they were installed when it became a bank.

It says: “Needless to say, the door in question became weathered, damaged, and unfit for continued use as part of a commercial operation.

“Retention of the original door would have been unsafe and pose a security risk to both customers and the commercial operator itself.”

However, Larissa Brooks, the SDNP planning officer, said: “The dark wood solid door reiterates the sense of power, safety and security which were qualities conveyed by banks to reassure customers.

“This in combination with the large scale of the building, the elevation detail of ashlar, and historic plaques conveys a character, and architectural and historic interest that contributes positively to the character and appearance of the wider conservation area.”

She added that NatWest had kept the doors permanently open and installed glass doors in front of it to create a lobby, as several other nearby businesses do.

The wooden doors were installed during the building’s time as a NatWest branch - Brighton Pictures

Ms Brooks said Gail’s removed the doors before getting planning permission for other changes, despite knowing the building’s listed status, and knowing the removal was unacceptable.

She added: “The applicant also states that the doors were no longer fit for use and were badly damaged. The LPA have not been given an opportunity to assess the doors as they were removed prior to the site visit.

“However, photos of the site show the doors in a fine condition and if they were suffering from wear and tear, they are certainly not beyond reasonable repair – this is therefore not a justification for their complete removal and replacement with doors of a completely different materiality and design.”

Residents in Lewes have accused Gail’s of “destroying” their heritage and “ruining” the character of the town centre.

One said: “It is outrageous what Gail’s Bakery has done. How dare they destroy the heritage of our proud town.

“They have gone about this in a completely insensitive and ham-fisted fashion. They’ve ruined the character of the old bank.

“This is an ancient town which has a history stretching back more than 1000 years and we are proud of our heritage. This trendy bakery should have realised this.”

‘Heavy-handed and insensitive’

Another resident said the original door matched the building “perfectly”, adding: “The new door looks cheap and not in keeping with the style and prominence of the building.”

Another added: “This is a major public relations blunder. If they were hoping to attract local people into coming in and buying their produce, then they’ve gone about it the wrong way. Very heavy-handed, clumsy and insensitive.”

Lewes town council said: “As a planning committee, we are mindful to protect the fabric of our town. We have a duty to ensure adherence to regulations and harmony in the way our streets/town look.

“The applicant has blatantly ignored the comments made by the conservation officer, which would have been a good compromise. For this reason, this committee strongly reject this application and is astonished that this is still ongoing after so many months.”

Gail’s was approached for comment.