Gail’s revolt grows over plans for café in historic seaside town

Gail’s is facing a fresh revolt over plans to open a new branch in an historic seaside town.

The proliferating bakery chain has encountered opposition to its proposals for a new café in Worthing, Sussex, over fears it will force independent firms out of business.

The Worthing Society, which aims to “conserve and preserve” charming architecture in the seaside town, has also expressed concerns that the Gail’s aesthetic is not in keeping with the historic street on which it is set to open.

The backlash comes after residents in Walthamstow launched a petition to “safeguard the soul” of the trendy east London enclave after plans for a Gail’s branch were announced.

A poster on the future site of the bakery reads: “Hello Worthing, we’ll be baking here soon.”

Freshly baked bread and pastries in Gail's branch in Hampstead - Alamy Stock Photos

Tushar Patel, who has owned Café Traditionale on Chapel Road for two months, felt the Gail’s opening would affect his trade. He said it could force some businesses to “close their doors”.

He told The Telegraph: “Because Gail’s is new, some of my customers will try it, and we are losing opportunities as a result. We might lose those customers for good.

“Allowing more cafés to open will have a knock-on effect on existing businesses. Existing businesses are struggling as it is.

“Somebody will have to close their doors very soon here.”

He added: “It is frustrating. The council should look after the existing businesses by not allowing new cafés to open.”

Similarly Baz, the owner of Bites, who chose not to give his second name, said he was worried his customers would want to try Gail’s because it is new to the town.

Speaking to The Telegraph he said: “People will want to try it, because it is new. I would estimate that I would lose at least two tables a day going there.

“There are already enough cafés. Nobody can make money, nobody can survive, it’s just becoming that difficult. Nobody seems to be doing well.

“The council should be managing this before it gets too late.”

Warwick Street is one of the most historic areas in Worthing - Steve Reigate

In response to the planning application for new signage for the café on Warwick Street, the Worthing Society wrote a letter saying: “This building is located in Warwick Street, one of the most historic areas in Worthing and set within the South Street Conservation Area.”

It said that the plans for an “illuminated hanging sign” would not be consistent with or enhance the conservation area.

The society wrote: “Warwick Street is one of the narrowest shopping streets in Worthing. Whilst we can appreciate the need for a hanging sign we consider it does not need to be illuminated.”

Saying the branding would not “enhance the conservation area”, the letter added: “Given the scale of the building, an illuminated sign could be overly dominant and set a precedent.”

Worthing Borough Council was contacted by The Telegraph for comment.

Gail’s, which opened in 2005 and has 130 shops across the UK, is often associated with middle-class areas.

Constituencies with Gail’s bakeries

The Liberal Democrats targeted constituencies with Gail’s bakeries at the 2024 election as they tried to unseat Tory MPs from the Blue Wall, while the Princess of Wales was once a regular at the Battersea branch in south London.

The chain’s plan to open in Walthamstow Village, the oldest part of Walthamstow, reflects how the suburb has been gentrified over the past decade, as it attracts wealthier residents.

In Gail’s prices are often higher than their competitors, with cinnamon buns three times more expensive than Belgian buns in Greggs, and a flat white coffee costing £3.30.

A Gail’s spokesman said: “We understand the concern, but our view is that a healthy high street is one with a diversity of quality offers, each delivering their best. High streets evolve over time and we open our small bakeries often in closed banks or stranded restaurants. All of our bakeries exist in areas where the choices are wide and growing – we should be celebrating the improvement in our food landscapes.



“Bringing our bakery to Worthing, with such a dynamic and thriving food scene, is something we’ve wanted to do for a while. We’re looking forward to having a small footprint in a place that we love and admire and are excited to fire up our ovens for the Worthing community.”