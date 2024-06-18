Gaining Ground summer showcase fosters art appreciation, literacy

CBC

With a two-year-old and another baby on the way, Cristina Ribeiro thought the house she and her family were renting in a quiet Milton subdivision would be a place for her children to grow.Now she's facing the prospect of moving out two weeks after she finishes recovering from a C-section, following a decision by the Landlord and Tenant Board — a decision she wants to ask the board to review on the grounds of discrimination against pregnancy and sex, as well as procedural problems.The board said