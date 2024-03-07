Gal Gadot welcomes fourth child after secret pregnancy that 'was not easy'

Gal Gadot pictured above (Getty Images)

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has announced she has welcomed her fourth child after keeping the pregnancy a secret from the spotlight.

The Israeli actress, 38, revealed the news by sharing a photo of her in a hospital bed cuddling her daughter, and the meaning behind her child's name, Ori.

Gadot has three more daughters – Alma, 12, Maya, six, and Daniella, two – with husband Jaron Varsano.

Alongside the photo posted to Instagram, she wrote: “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through.

“You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude.

“Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too.”

Her husband, who she married in 2008, reshared the picture and added: “Bliss! Thank you my beautiful strong lioness.. Forever my beating heart.”

Among those to congratulate Gadot was Emily In Paris actress Lily Collins, who wrote “Ahhhhh congratulations!!!”, while US actor Vin Diesel posted a pray emoji.

US model Lily Aldridge also shared her congratulations, as did Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, who wrote: “Congratulations!! So beautiful.”

Fans also took to the post with their congratulations, but also shared their surprise over her pregnancy, with one commentiing: ‘Wait she was pregnant?’

‘You were pregnant?’ another penned.

The DC star has previously said becoming a mother “is the best thing” as she discussed child birth and pregnancy.

Gadot pictured with her husband Jaron Varsano with their daughters Alma, Maya and Daniella, when she was born in 2021 (Gal Gadot/ Instagram)

Gadot told news.com.au in 2017: “When you deliver, you feel like you’re a god. Like, ‘Oh my God, I made this!’ The best thing is to become a mother and to give life.’

She also told InStyle in 2022: “I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It’s so magical.

“And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it’s not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you’re creating life, it’s incredible.

“That is the badass thing I do: the juggling between my family life and my acting career.”