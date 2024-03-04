Galapagos volcano erupts on uninhabited island

STORY: "Gas emission and thermal anomalies were detected through satellite systems," the ministry said in a statement, adding that while they would continue to monitor the volcano, the eruption would not affect tourism to the islands.

La Cumbre on the island of Fernandina is one of numerous active volcanoes in the Galapagos, which are nearly 1,000 km (600 miles) from mainland Ecuador.

Images taken from afar showed glowing lava moving through the pre-dawn darkness on Saturday night (March 2).

The volcano last erupted in 2020, following several years of activity. This eruption was likely bigger than those previously registered, authorities said.