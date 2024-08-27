Fans react to 'massive' news of Oasis reunion tour

Oasis fans have spent the weekend asking: Is definitely, or is it maybe?

On Tuesday, the rumours were confirmed: It's definite.

In a press release, Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed Oasis will reunite for a series of live shows next summer, with gigs in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Fans in their hometown of Burnage can’t wait. "They're a big part of my life growing up," said one woman, who has an Oasis tattoo on her back. "I am so excited."

"We've grown up around the corner from Noel and Liam," said another.

"You can't put a price on a band such as Oasis, can you?" she added. "Burnage people will pay [to see them], and so will everyone else."

The news has also sparked a massive reaction online - and a flood of memes and jokes.

"The Oasis reunion is just the Eras tour for people who can't stand up without their knees sounding like an elephant walking on bubble wrap," wrote one X user..

"Blur should launch comeback gigs on the exact same dates as Oasis to really give it that authentic 90s vibe," wrote another.

The Oasis Live '25 tour dates are:

4, 5 July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11, 12, 19, 20 July - Manchester, Heaton Park

25, 26 July and 2, 3 August - London, Wembley Stadium

8, 9 August - Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

16, 17 August - Dublin, Croke Park

It’s not just us normal Oasis fans who are excited.

Plenty of celebrities have also begun sharing their thoughts this morning on the band's reunion.

On Instagram, English singer-songwriter Tom Grennan described it as “massive”.

Presenter and television personality Jamie Laing simply wrote: “Yikes.”

And on X, the football pundit and former player Stan Collymore said Oasis were “part of what reinvented British cool” in the 90s.

Edith Bowman, a radio DJ and television presenter, said people would be hitting refresh on their browsers as they try and get tickets.

"I think for a lot of people of that age when they first came out - and I was one of them - they were their Beatles," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"They were a band that appealed immediately, that they connected with them. And it was funny listening to their music this morning, there's something incredibly timeless [about them]."

She said that their fans would cross different generations.

"What I love about them as a band is the fact that they're one of those few bands that people pass down to the generations," she said. "My brother passed down to his son, who cannot wait to hopefully see them live. My 11 year is desperate to learn to play them on the guitar."

The announcement was published on the brothers' social media accounts, as well as the official Oasis page.

The shows will mark the group's first live dates in 16 years. Organisers said tickets would go on sale on Saturday (31 August).

In a statement, Oasis commented: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

The band said these dates would be their only dates in Europe next year.

However, Oasis Live '25 has been described as a "world tour", suggesting more dates will be announced soon.

A rumoured Glastonbury appearance was not confirmed by the band.

The band also confirmed the release of a 30th anniversary edition of their album Definitely Maybe.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham told BBC News a reunion tour was "the news we've all been waiting for" and it would be "a massive day for Manchester".

Fans of the Manchester rock band have pleaded with the brothers to regroup since they broke up in 2009, after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

It is 30 years since the chart-topping album Definitely Maybe turned the Gallagher brothers into stars – helping to usher in the Britpop era and launching the hellraising pair into mega-stardom.

The group's mega hits include Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger and Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

In 1996, around 2.5 million people applied for tickets to their two dates at Knebworth – which could hint at the demand the new gigs might see.

However, the brothers have always had a fractious relationship, and a string of tours have fallen apart over the years, ending in the backstage fight in 2009 that resulted in Noel leaving the band.

At the weekend, Liam Gallagher fuelled the reunion rumours circulating on social media at his headline Reading Festival set on Sunday evening, where he dedicated the Oasis track Half The World Away to his brother.

Some also questioned what the real motivation for the potential reunion after so many years of acrimony might be.

Helen Brown, a music critic at The Independent, told BBC News: "After the decades of going at each other with cricket bats and fire extinguishers, it's extraordinary that [the Gallagher brothers] seem to be getting along better – and maybe money is an incentive here."

She added: "Maybe they can put aside their differences to fill their coffers."