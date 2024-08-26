Gallagher brothers tease Oasis reunion

The boys are back? Oasis haven't been seen on stage since 2009 [Getty]

Liam and Noel Gallagher have ramped up speculation that an Oasis reunion could finally be on the cards as the brothers teased that a band announcement could be made on Tuesday.

A short clip in the same font and style of the band’s famous logo appeared on the brothers' social media accounts on Sunday, as well as the official Oasis page.

It shows the date "27.08.24" before flickering and then reading "8am".

Fans of the Manchester rock band have pleaded with the brothers to regroup since they broke up in 2009, after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

A Sunday Times report, citing industry insiders, claimed the brothers were set to perform a string of gigs next year, including shows at London's Wembley Stadium and Manchester's Heaton Park.

There is also speculation that a Glastonbury headline slot could be in the works.

Liam Gallagher spent much of Sunday responding to rumours on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I never did like that word FORMER,” he said, before sharing news articles about the reunion rumours.

At his headline Reading Festival set on Sunday evening, he dedicated the Oasis track Half The World Away to his brother, saying: "I wanna dedicate this song to Noel Gallagher."

He later dedicated Cigarettes & Alcohol to people who he said hate the band.

At the end of the gig, the same teaser clip showing Tuesday's date appeared on the stage's main screens.

Definitely, maybe? An Oasis reunion tour could be a huge money spinner for the band. [Getty]

The hype has sent fans into a frenzy, with many people sharing their excitement – and criticism – online.

One fan online said Heaton Park is a "terrible venue for concerts", with Liam responding: "See you down the front... "

When another asked when the reunion dates will be announced, he replied: "Next Friday... "

The brothers always had a fractious relationship, and a string of tours have fallen apart over the years, ending in a backstage fight in 2009 in Paris that resulted in Noel leaving the band.

It is 30 years since chart-topping Definitely Maybe by Oasis turned the Gallagher brothers into stars – helping to kick off the Britpop era and launching the hellraising pair into mega stardom.