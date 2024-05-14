New gallery display addresses stigma at South-Euclid Lyndhurst Library

CBC

Two days after Ashley Thomassen gave birth to her first baby, she and her husband checked into a Toronto hotel. Not just any hotel. For the next two weeks, they had 24/7 help acclimating to life as new parents. When they needed help breastfeeding, a staffer appeared in minutes. When they needed rest, they could send the baby to a nursery while they caught some shut-eye. "One of the care workers, Julia, met me at the door, took me to the room, and as she was showing me everything that was availab