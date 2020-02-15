Gallery: F1 2020’s new cars on track so far

Charles Bradley

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11 Mercedes AMG

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16 Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01 AlphaTauri

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Alfa Romeo

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11 Mercedes AMG

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11 Mercedes AMG

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11 Mercedes AMG

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11 Mercedes AMG

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11 Mercedes AMG

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11 Mercedes AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11 Mercedes AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11 Mercedes AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W11 Mercedes AMG

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16 Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16 Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16 Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16 Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16 Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16 Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01 AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01 AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01 AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01 Honda Racing

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01 Honda Racing

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01 Honda Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Davide Cavazza

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Davide Cavazza

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Davide Cavazza

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

