Galliano, Anderson and Prada In, Burberry Out for 2024 Fashion Awards Nominations

LONDON — Miuccia Prada, Jonathan Anderson, John Galliano, Kim Jones and Dilara Findikoglu are among the nominees for the 2024 Fashion Awards, which will take place on Dec. 2 at Royal Albert Hall in London.

This year’s awards have a buzzy and international touch to them, with the majority of the nominees having breakout moments on social media in the last year.

A notable absence in this year’s list was Burberry’s chief creative officer Daniel Lee. In 2019, when he was still creative director of Bottega Veneta, he won four awards at the event, including Brand of the Year; Womenswear Designer of the Year; Accessories Designer of the Year, and Designer of the Year.

Miu Miu fall 2024 at Paris Fashion Week

Categories this year include Model of the Year, British Menswear Designer, British Womenswear Designer, Designer of the Year, BFC Foundation Award, Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, Outstanding Achievement Award and Leader of Change.

There’s also one new category, British Accessories Designer, which is meant to highlight the country’s jewelry, millinery and footwear designers.

The nominees for the new category include Anna Jewsbury for Completedworks; Helen Kirkum for Helen Kirkum Studio; Jack Cannon and Joe Gelb for Hatton Labs; Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri, and Stephen Jones for Stephen Jones.

Tyler Mitchell at The Carlyle hotel before the 2024 Met Gala.

London-based footwear brands such as Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik were snubbed despite their efforts to collaborate and support new designers during London Fashion Week.

It was revealed last week that American photographer Tyler Mitchell has been named the recipient of the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at this year’s Fashion Awards.

A committee of 1,000 industry members will vote for the nominees in the next weeks.

Below is the full list of the nominees so far.

Designer of the Year

Chemena Kamali for Chloé

John Galliano for Maison Margiela

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe

Miuccia Prada for Miu Miu

Pieter Mulier for Alaïa

Rick Owens for Rick Owens

Model of the Year

Alex Consani

Alva Claire

Amelia Gray

Anok Yai

Liu Wen

Mona Tougaard

British Menswear Designer of the Year

Craig Green for Craig Green

Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe

Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov

Kim Jones for Dior Men

Martine Rose for Martine Rose

British Womenswear Designer of the Year

Erdem Moralıoğlu for Erdem

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe

Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo

Roksanda Ilinčić for Roksanda

Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

New Establishment Menswear

Aaron Esh for Aaron Esh

Foday Dumbuya for Labrum London

Nicholas Daley for Nicholas Daley

Priya Ahluwalia for Ahluwalia

Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt for Stefan Cooke

New Establishment Womenswear

Dilara Fındıkoğlu for Dilara Fındıkoğlu

Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena for Chopova Lowena

Jawara Alleyne for Jawara Alleyne

Laura & Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov

Marco Capaldo for 16Arlington

British Accessories Designer

Anna Jewsbury for Completedworks

Helen Kirkum for Helen Kirkum Studio

Jack Cannon and Joe Gelb for Hatton Labs

Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri

Stephen Jones for Stephen Jones

