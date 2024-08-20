Galliano, Anderson and Prada In, Burberry Out for 2024 Fashion Awards Nominations
LONDON — Miuccia Prada, Jonathan Anderson, John Galliano, Kim Jones and Dilara Findikoglu are among the nominees for the 2024 Fashion Awards, which will take place on Dec. 2 at Royal Albert Hall in London.
This year’s awards have a buzzy and international touch to them, with the majority of the nominees having breakout moments on social media in the last year.
A notable absence in this year’s list was Burberry’s chief creative officer Daniel Lee. In 2019, when he was still creative director of Bottega Veneta, he won four awards at the event, including Brand of the Year; Womenswear Designer of the Year; Accessories Designer of the Year, and Designer of the Year.
Categories this year include Model of the Year, British Menswear Designer, British Womenswear Designer, Designer of the Year, BFC Foundation Award, Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, Outstanding Achievement Award and Leader of Change.
There’s also one new category, British Accessories Designer, which is meant to highlight the country’s jewelry, millinery and footwear designers.
The nominees for the new category include Anna Jewsbury for Completedworks; Helen Kirkum for Helen Kirkum Studio; Jack Cannon and Joe Gelb for Hatton Labs; Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri, and Stephen Jones for Stephen Jones.
London-based footwear brands such as Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik were snubbed despite their efforts to collaborate and support new designers during London Fashion Week.
It was revealed last week that American photographer Tyler Mitchell has been named the recipient of the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at this year’s Fashion Awards.
A committee of 1,000 industry members will vote for the nominees in the next weeks.
Below is the full list of the nominees so far.
Designer of the Year
Chemena Kamali for Chloé
John Galliano for Maison Margiela
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe
Miuccia Prada for Miu Miu
Pieter Mulier for Alaïa
Rick Owens for Rick Owens
Model of the Year
Alex Consani
Alva Claire
Amelia Gray
Anok Yai
Liu Wen
Mona Tougaard
British Menswear Designer of the Year
Craig Green for Craig Green
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe
Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Martine Rose for Martine Rose
British Womenswear Designer of the Year
Erdem Moralıoğlu for Erdem
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe
Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo
Roksanda Ilinčić for Roksanda
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
New Establishment Menswear
Aaron Esh for Aaron Esh
Foday Dumbuya for Labrum London
Nicholas Daley for Nicholas Daley
Priya Ahluwalia for Ahluwalia
Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt for Stefan Cooke
New Establishment Womenswear
Dilara Fındıkoğlu for Dilara Fındıkoğlu
Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena for Chopova Lowena
Jawara Alleyne for Jawara Alleyne
Laura & Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov
Marco Capaldo for 16Arlington
British Accessories Designer
Anna Jewsbury for Completedworks
Helen Kirkum for Helen Kirkum Studio
Jack Cannon and Joe Gelb for Hatton Labs
Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri
Stephen Jones for Stephen Jones
