Galway Hitmen win 2nd straight national fastpitch championship

For the second year in a row, the Galway Hitmen are national champions.

The Newfoundland and Labrador team put together a hard-hitting effort in the finals against British Columbia on Sunday, hitting four home runs en route to victory.

It's the seventh national championship for Newfoundland and Labrador in eight years.

Blair Ezekiel led the way on Sunday with four runs batted in. Brad Ezekiel and Shane Boland each drove in a pair of runs, while Colin Walsh and Nick Pittman accounted for the other two.

Walsh pitched five innings and struck out four batters. The Hitmen scored four runs in the sixth inning and staved off a late-game push by the B.C. team.

Galway Hitmen/Twitter More

Galway had a challenge on their hands Sunday morning, with a long route to the championship game after losing the first game of the playoffs on Saturday. In the playoff format, the team had earned a second chance by finishing first in the round robin.

The team blasted its way to three straight wins.

