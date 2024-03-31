Gambler hits three jackpots in three hours at Caesars Palace

Luck was a lady for someone.

A gambler at Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas hit three major prizes in just three hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to Caesars Entertainment.

The player won $125,000 on a Dragon Link slot machine, then won $383,500 on the same type of machine and finished the streak with a $159,250 win. The player placed a $25 per-line bet on each winning roll. The player pulled out $667,750 in total.

The player likely had a portion withheld for taxes as the casino is required to withhold 24% of winnings when the jackpot is more than 300 times the bet, according to H&R Block.

The winning streak began just before 9:30 p.m. local time and ended just before 12:30 a.m.

Caesars Entertainment declined further comment.

What are the odds?

The odds for the Dragon Link game — manufactured by Aristocrat Gaming — are not posted outside of the machine.

While the games are different, the odds of winning a similar amount in Monday's Powerball drawing is .000025%.

