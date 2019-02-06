Gambler Wins $100K After Betting $250 That the Rams Would Only Score 3 Points in the Super Bowl

With two of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams facing each other for the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, virtually no one would have imagined the game would end up as the lowest scoring Super Bowl in history.

But, according to CBS Sports, one person in Las Vegas saw something no one else did and placed a $250 bet on the then unlikely scenario that the Los Angeles Rams would only score three points against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LIII.

The bet, made at 400-to-1 odds at the South Point Race and Sports Book, earned the gambler a nice $100,000 on Sunday night when the game came to a close with a score of Patriots, 13, Rams, 3.

Yet, the gambler’s heart must have been pounding in the game’s final moments as Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein was close to making a last-second field goal but missed as the football sailed wide to the left.

While many complained over social media that the game was “boring,” the matchup really was a defensive showcase from both the Patriots and the Rams coaching staffs.

New England was able to completely shut down the Los Angeles’ offense, led by quarterback Jared Goff, which averaged 32 points a game this season. Conversely, the Rams’ defense was also able to keep Brady from scoring a touchdown through a full three quarters of the game.

Tom Brady celebrates the Super Bowl win More

RELATED: Man with ALS Given Tickets to Super Bowl, Dies in Accident on Way to Game: ‘He Dreamed of Going’

With a final score of 13-3, this year’s Super Bowl was the lowest scoring one in history. The previous one, Super Bowl VII, saw the Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Redskins with a score of 14–7.

While the unidentified gambler came out with such a big payday, not everything was peachy for some Las Vegas betters. One gambler, who made $25 million betting on the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Eagles during their recent championship runs, lost $3.8 million after they bet the Rams would beat the Pats. If Los Angeles had walked away victorious, the gambler would have walked away with $4.5 million, according to ESPN.

The Patriots score an interception on the Rams More

Story continues