Gambling addict wins £70k payout over drug that ‘caused spending to spiral out of control’

Philip Stevens would wake up in the middle of the night to place bets - Leigh Day

A gambling addict has won a £70,000 payout from his GP after claiming that a drug to treat his restless leg syndrome (RLS) caused his spending to “spiral out of control”.

Philip Stevens, from Ringwood, Hampshire, was diagnosed with RLS in 2017 by his doctor, who prescribed him with Ropinirole – a dopamine antagonist medication.

Leigh Day solicitors, which represented the 66-year-old, said the GP did not warn him of possible side effects including an impulse control disorder which can cause uncontrollable gambling or shopping.

Mr Stevens stopped working in 2015 after his health deteriorated due to his multiple sclerosis. He had previously enjoyed going to horse races but was “careful and intentional” with the bets he made, a Leigh Day spokesman said.

But after taking the medication his gambling “spiralled out of control”, and he regularly made bets on his smartphone and even woke up in the middle of the night to gamble.

The spokesman said: “Over the four years that Philip took Ropinirole, he spent thousands of pounds on online gambling websites.

“His gambling became compulsive, and he was betting on anything he could and stopped caring about winning altogether. He did not feel in control of his actions.”

‘I am not the same person I was pre-Ropinirole’

They added that Mr Stevens, who has two children and three stepchildren, also started shopping “compulsively” for clothes that he hid from his wife, and he also felt compelled to go on three-day fishing trips every week and became “obsessed” with purchasing excessive amounts of fishing equipment.

In Oct 2021, Mr Stevens, who previously worked as a rent officer for a local authority, was reviewed by a neurologist and stopped taking the medication. But he claimed he was not given advice on how to stop taking it gradually.

The spokeswoman said his compulsive behaviours stopped but he started to suffer from withdrawal symptoms including exhaustion, hallucinations and paranoia, such as asking his children to take DNA tests because he was convinced they were not his.

This led to feelings of depression and he was referred to the local mental health crisis team in August 2022.

Mr Stevens said: “The things that I once enjoyed that became obsessions, such as fishing and horse racing, are now joyless because with each one a sense of guilt overcomes me.

“I am not the same person as I was pre-Ropinirole. The withdrawal symptoms along with the shame of my compulsive behaviour has mentally drained me and left me very withdrawn.

“On a positive level, my marriage has survived and I am beginning to look forward more than backwards, and maybe one day I will believe that what happened to me was not my fault.”

Angharad Vaughan, a medical negligence solicitor at Leigh Day, said: “I am pleased that we were able to secure this settlement for Philip.

“It is shocking that it took so long for a medical professional to flag the potential side-effects and withdrawal symptoms from taking Ropinirole.

“We hope that important lessons will be learned from this case to ensure that, in future, patients receive all the information they need about the potential side effects of such drugs.”

The Leigh Day spokesman said the financial settlement was agreed without the GP accepting liability.