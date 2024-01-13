It's game day and our Brownies got this!
The Browns will take on the Texans at NRG Stadium in the Wild Card playoff game and we're ready!
From the Opinion Department: Miffed about the Chiefs NFL NBC Peacock debacle? Canada says ‘Eh, could be worse.’
The 2024 NFL playoffs begin this weekend. Here are some predictions and picks to win the AFC and NFC brackets as well as which team will be the Super Bowl LVIII champion.
The No. 2 Buffalo Bills (11-6) host the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) in freezing weather on Sunday. Pittsburgh's forecast isn't much better.
Carroll's comments Friday further suggest that the decision to end his tenure as Seahawks coach was not mutual.
To watch the Chiefs and Dolphins NFL playoff game requires a Peacock subscription. Just don’t watch it.
Travis Kelce’s world has changed, no doubt, but he said Thursday that he plans to continue playing football.
NEW YORK — Controversial New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday, just one day after the show’s host said he wouldn’t have Rodgers back as a guest this season. The reunion was prompted by the retirement of six-time Super Bowl winning coach Bill Belichick, who announced Thursday he was leaving the New England Patriots after 24 years. McAfee introduced ...
CJ Stroud’s voice cracks. He’s just acknowledged his faith in reference to the road he’s been on. “It’s taken a lot of hard work,” says Stroud as he fights back tears.
"If the numbers hold for what they're saying, it will be the coldest game in our history," the Chiefs longtime equipment director tells PEOPLE exclusively
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick had a vision of building the kind of sustained championship football team that had rarely been seen before in the NFL when he was hired by the New England Patriots. He walks away feeling like it was a job well done. The six-time NFL champion agreed to part ways as the coach of the Patriots, ending his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league’s Super Bowl era. “It’s with so many fond memories and thoughts that I think abou
The Bears have an important decision to make with the first overall pick in the NFL draft. DJ Moore revealed what he thinks Chicago will do.
NFL Wild-Card playoff picks: Road to Super Bowl begins with six games including Dolphins at Chiefs. Will Miami be one of our two upsets?
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jerod Mayo spent his entire professional football career learning from Bill Belichick, first as a player and then as an assistant. He’ll now have the weighty task of succeeding the future Hall of Famer and leading a New England Patriots team as its first new voice in more than two decades. The Patriots named Mayo to succeed Belichick as the franchise's 15th head coach on Friday. Mayo is the first Black head coach in team history. He will be formally introduced at a news
Rule out nothing with Jerry Jones, but he’s been down the Belichick path before. Don’t expect him to do it twice.
Money, pressure and changing circumstances mean we won’t see coaching tenures like Nick Saban's and Bill Belichick's again.
In the 2012 season, 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick and coach Jim Harbaugh had one of the more magical runs in modern NFL playoff history.
Predictions and picks for the NFL wild card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons wants to make defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s last ride a good one.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays say they have signed deals with 11 players, including Cavan Biggio, Alejandro Kirk and closer Jordan Romano, for 2024. Romano, of Markham, Ont., was eligible for arbitration for the second time. Romano has recorded 36 saves each of the last two seasons in Toronto. He signed a deal worth US$7.75 million. Biggio signed a deal worth $4.21 million while Kirk inked a contract worth $2.8 million. Biggio had a batting average of .235 this season after a slow start. Kirk
Nick Bosa's mom confirmed his relationship status with Lauren Maenner in October 2023