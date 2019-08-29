Game day prayers: Sask. professor teaching course on Riders and religion

What counts as a religion?

A St. Thomas More College professor is challenging students who enrol in the school's new class on religion and sports to think beyond traditional houses of worship.

"One of the most neutral definitions of religion is it deals with what people's ultimate concern is, what's most important to them," said Christopher Hrynkow, head of the college's Religion and Culture department.

Saskatchewan's favourite sports team, the Roughriders, are a main concern for many fans on game day.

"If you have a good year as a football team in Saskatchewan, it affects the entire province," Hrynkow said.

"You stick with them in the bad times and then you gain positive energy from them in the good times."

Hrynkow said there are many religious traditions without an overarching god.

"I would fit [the Riders] in with that category."

And while there's no central green-and-white deity, Hrynkow pointed out that there are the equivalent of saints.

Divine heroes

Canadian Press More

Hrynkow said that although he himself is not a devout member of the Riders religion, he knows how serious some people take their sports allegiances. His father was a die-hard Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan and he grew up in Montreal, where the Canadiens reign above everything.

He had a school friend who was a Calgary Flames diehard. When the Flames beat the Habs in a Stanely Cup final, the boy wore his Flames jersey to school the next day.

"He was beaten to a pulp on school ground," Hrynkow said.

Maurice "Rocket" Richard was a saint to Canadiens fans, even before his death in 2000.

In Saskatchewan, there's Ron Lancaster, the record-breaking quarterback who came to the Riders in the 1960s and became a Saskatchewan staple, even after his playing career was over.

Hrynkow said he was inspired by a McGill University professor who taught a course on the Canadiens as a religion.

"I said well, if the Canadiens are a religion then the Riders are definitely a religion."

You stick with them in the bad times and then you gain positive energy from them in the good times. - Christopher Hrynkow on the Roughriders as a religion

Indoctrination

Chelsea Laskowski/CBC More

The Riders have evangelists, Hrynkow said, but they're gentle.

One way newcomers learn about Saskatchewan is through its traditions.

Story continues