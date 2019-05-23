'Game Of Thrones' Fans Are Shaken By Possible Major Spoiler In Season 1 Poster

WARNING: Spoilers for “Game of Thrones” below:

It wasn’t written in the stars, but possibly on a poster?

Some “Game of Thrones” fans believe the identity of the eventual ruler of Westeros was actually revealed in a promotional image that previewed the very first season of HBO’s epic fantasy drama.

The picture, below, shows Ned Stark (played by Sean Bean) on the Iron Throne. To his right is what appears to be a raven (although some people have suggested it is a crow). Sunday’s last ever episode saw Bran Stark (aka the Three-Eyed Raven) take control of the six kingdoms:

(Photo: HBO) More

The caption reads, “You win or you die.”

Bran ended up winning the “Game of Thrones.” Ned, of course, died.

Now, Bran didn’t actually follow his father in sitting on the actual Iron Throne. It was obliterated by Drogon the dragon in response to Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) killing of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

And writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss possibly didn’t know how the show would pan out when the poster was released, almost a decade ago.

But that hasn’t stopped fans from debating the meaning of the bird’s appearance in the image, with many hoping it wasn’t just a coincidence.

Anyone else just notice the raven on Ned’s right from the season one poster??? Raven + Ned Stark on the Iron Throne = Bran Stark. It was in front of us THE WHOLE TIME. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/zlkK18jlfP — ForWhomTheBellTweets (@thommybell) May 20, 2019

#GameOfThrones #GOTFinale



UUUUUH ... THE THREE EYED RAVEN....IN THE SEASON 1 PROMO POSTER... HAVE THEY KNOWN WHO GETS THE IRON THRONE SINCE THE BEGINNING?? IM GOING TO BED. GOOD NIGHT. pic.twitter.com/hZavaDaYmb — vanesa. (@vanesaanaelena) May 20, 2019

Please tell me this poster from Season 1 is just a coincidence. 😝 pic.twitter.com/93hi0DvmcX — AyathanAshwin (@AyathanAshwin) May 21, 2019

Season 1 GoT poster. Setting us up for that unsatisfying ending right from the get go. Sigh pic.twitter.com/Kvui5pDEQ7 — Mulva (@TheezGoToEleven) May 22, 2019

I saw this on Facebook and have to say, it’s pretty 🤯



Look who is also sitting on the throne with Ned in the season 1 poster.. probably just a coincidence but still interesting pic.twitter.com/GxHDcrRNF4 — ღ (@hellojildo) May 21, 2019

I am absolutely shook to the core that I’ve just found out about the raven sitting on the arm of that chair of the season 1 poster😱😱😱 #got pic.twitter.com/1pbT2BG5pV — DRACARYS (@theneextsupreme) May 22, 2019

It was right in front of everyone the whole time... this is the GoT poster from season 1. Notice the raven on the left side 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vjAdI372eM — Hayley (@haybutler) May 22, 2019

Related...

'Game Of Thrones' Is All About This Character, According To Math

You Probably Missed This Bizarre Mike Pence Reference On 'Game Of Thrones'

Jason Momoa's R-Rated Commentary Of 'Game Of Thrones' Finale Merits The Iron Throne

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.