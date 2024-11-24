Game Show Host Chuck Woolery, of Love Connection Fame, Dead at 83

Veteran game show host Chuck Woolery, who is best known for his years on the syndicated dating show Love Connection, has died at the age of 83, TMZ reports.

Woolery died Saturday at his home in Texas. “It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother [Chuck Woolery] has just passed away,” Woolery’s friend and podcast partner Mark Young shared on social media. “Life will not be the same without him.”

Woolery began his showbiz career as a musician, scoring a Top 40 hit with “Naturally Stoned” in 1968 as half of the duo The Avant-Garde. He transitioned to acting and TV hosting, becoming the first host of Wheel of Fortune when it debuted in 1975. He was replaced by Pat Sajak in 1981, though, following a salary dispute.

Woolery then became the host of Love Connection in 1983, remaining there as emcee until 1994. The show set up singles on dates with one of three prospective partners, with the daters joining Woolery to tell him how their evening went. Woolery would introduce a commercial break with his signature catchphrase, “We’ll be back in two and two.”

The fame from Love Connection led to more game show hosting gigs for Woolery, including a daytime version of Scrabble, based on the popular board game. He also hosted a new take on The Dating Game as well as Fox’s Greed, which launched in 1999 in the wake of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’s success and ran for one season.

