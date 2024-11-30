New game store Game Haven opens in Downtown Bakersfield
Two local gamers opened their game store in Downtown Bakersfield. In addition to selling board games, the owners say customers can rent private rooms at Game Haven.
Two local gamers opened their game store in Downtown Bakersfield. In addition to selling board games, the owners say customers can rent private rooms at Game Haven.
Trokon Dousuah, surrounded by the black steel of a mixed martial arts cage, is declared the victor as the arena thrums with cheers from the crowd.Moments later, spectators groan as he is carried out of the octagon, struggling to stand.The amateur event, featuring competitors new to mixed martial arts, would be Dousuah's final fight. The 33-year-old was taken from Saturday's event at the community centre in Enoch, a First Nation community on Edmonton's western outskirts, to hospital where he late
This Bruins goalie has been a nice addition for the Original Six club so far.
The superstar headed to Kansas City to watch her boyfriend and the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders
What's the best possible Team Canada roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off? Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Adam Proteau each make their projections.
Tom Brady didn't hold back when talking about the way Daniel Jones and the New York Giants parted ways. But rather than rip the team for the way it handled the quarterback's exit, he had some things to say about the vet. “I don’t know how that wh
That's right, the voice you're hearing alongside Mike Tirico on NBC for the Thanksgiving broadcast of the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers game in Week 13 is not his usual partner, Cris Collinsworth. No, it's former NFL head coach Jason Garrett, and if you're h
It was a big night for the former Edmonton Oilers forward.
The Rangers are not just willing to throw away Kaapo Kakko in a trade.
Elias Pettersson has now played the same amount of games that Pavel Bure did as a member of the Vancouver Canucks.
Heatley will return to Ottawa on Dec. 5th for a ceremonial reunion of The Pizza Line with Jason Spezza and Daniel Alfredsson.
This former Edmonton Oilers prospect is trying to find his place with a new team.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams set a new rookie record during the second half vs Lions.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s latest kneel-down had nothing to do with football.
The seven-time world champion has two races left with the Silver Arrows.
CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Eberflus was fired by the Chicago Bears on Friday, one day after botching a timeout in a loss at Detroit.
Jerry Jones has 10 grandkids from his three children, Stephen, Charlotte and Jerry Jr.
Matthews has missed the last nine games and Knies has been absent for two games, each with upper-body injuries.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri offers up some tips for navigating Week 13, plus one RB worth stashing ahead of the playoffs!
The Chiefs staved off the Raiders in yet another close call, but a long-term problem is emerging for Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's offense.
Tavares has made it clear he wants to remain with the Maple Leafs beyond this season.