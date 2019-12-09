‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Among Most Popular Tweets of 2019

Click here to read the full article.

released its top-trending topics and tweets of 2019 with “Game of Thrones,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and actor Tom Holland commanding the most tweets in the TV, movies, and actors categories.

BTS holds both the No. 1 spot in the most-tweeted-about musicians category and the second-most-retweeted tweet worldwide. Since its release in June, a video of BTS band member Jungkook dancing has been liked 2.3 million times and retweeted 951,000 times.

Fans have responded to the tweet with adoration, tweeting “I miss you,” and celebrating BTS’ power by acknowledging Jungkook’s retweet stats.

“Game of Thrones” released its final season this year, and fans took to Twitter to express their feelings, propelling the property to the top of the TV category. Even though fans were highly critical of the season, the Television Academy bypassed criticism and awarded the series with an Emmy for best drama series. In its final year, fans continued to keep the spirit of “Game of Thrones” alive with funny and creative posts.

If Nicolas Cage Played Every Character In Game Of Thrones pic.twitter.com/4pAw4iGUCc — Dennis Naghizadeh (@DenzDejawon) December 4, 2019





Variety reported “Avengers: Endgame” surpassed “Avatar’s” box office success, becoming the biggest movie of all time when it crossed $2.7 billion at the global box office in July 2019. When Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe at the end of the film, fans took to Twitter to express their pain.

everythings gonna work out exactly the way its supposed to. i love you 3000. pic.twitter.com/T6PDInaSWj — tony stark updates (@616tones) April 28, 2019





“Spider-Man: Homecoming” actor Tom Holland not only has a very active fanbase, but has also made headlines this year with the Sony-Marvel Spider-Man dispute. Holland recently sparked Twitter conversation for his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance on Dec. 4. He talked about his involvement with the Disney-Sony split and a teary phone call that he had with Disney CEO Bob Iger. The story ends happily; Holland still has the role of web slinger, which will surely set the Twittersphere on fire with his next big release.

when they were taking marvel cast pictures at d23 last summer they didn’t let tom holland in because of the sony/marvel split is this what heartbreak feels like pic.twitter.com/aQsTsmBpDS — jules (@webshootrs) December 5, 2019





Even Jaden Smith is a huge fan.

JADEN SMITH FREAKING OUT OVER TOM HOLLAND IS THE PUREST THING EVER pic.twitter.com/BJBCvw6i5u — 👑 (@thedriversarah) December 5, 2019





Here are the top Twitter stats of 2019 (US specific):

Most Retweeted Tweets Worldwide:

Let's set a world record together and get the most retweeted tweet on Twitter. Beating the current world record held by Yusaku Maezawa @yousuck2020 (5.3 million!) We got this 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VkMPwJo9GI — World Record Egg (@egg_rt_record) January 14, 2019













Can everybody just Please look at this cat pic.twitter.com/GEPe1XzurJ — danee, goddess of dinosaurs 🦖 (@itsdaneesaur) July 3, 2019





My niece has her bird trained to attack anyone she screams at 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ea0JoWMNrT — NCAA Youngboy (@Apex_sH) April 30, 2019





Most Retweeted Tweets With Comments Worldwide:

O jewa ke eng ? — Keabetswe🌬 (@akreana_) January 5, 2019

















AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHRHRGRGRGRRRGURBHJB EORWPSOJWPJORGWOIRGWSGODEWPGOHEPW09GJEDPOKSD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!0924QU8T63095JRGHWPE09UJ0PWHRGW — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2012





Most Retweeted Threads Worldwide:

ONE My dad died. Classic start to a funny story. He was buried in a small village in Sussex. I was really close to my dad so I visited his grave a lot. I still do. [DON’T WORRY, IT GETS FUNNIER.] — sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019





Remember: 1. The Amazon is burning

2. The Arctic's on fire

3. The Oceans are boiling

4. The Coral reefs are dying

5. Greenland is melting

6. Permafrost is collapsing

7. Antarctica is heating

8. Ecosystems are crashing

9. Earth is turning to desert

10. Emissions are accelerating — Ben See (@ClimateBen) August 20, 2019

