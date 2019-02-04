‘Game of Thrones’ and Bud Light win the Super Bowl

Just one minute into the second quarter there was no doubt who won the Super Bowl: Bud Light and Game of Thrones. What first appeared to be just another medieval-themed Bud Light commercial took a dark, and hilarious, turn. It started off peaceful enough. Everyone with a bottle of Bud Light, the king musing that the sun’s out, he’s got his lucky loin cloth, a comfy throne, and he no longer has the plague. The perfect day for a joust. Then the unthinkable happened: The Bud Knight lost the joust, and that’s when viewers were treated to an unexpected surprise.

The Mountain, Ser Gregor Clegane, from Game of Thrones stepped into frame and did the same to the Bud Knight as he did to Prince Oberyn in season 4: He crushed his skull…supposedly. Obviously the commercial didn’t show the act in the same graphic detail as the show.

Then Drogon swooped in and gave the crowd the Lannister army treatment, meaning he spit fire as they fled. Just a quick reminder, as if fans of the show need one, that the final season of Game of Thrones is just around the corner.

Fans of the show were understandably delighted with the crossover.