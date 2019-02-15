'Game of Thrones' Fan Favorite Characters Believed to Be Dead Are Reportedly Returning in Season 8

From Esquire

As we've learned so well in seven seasons of Game of Thrones: Everyone dies but no one is truly dead on this show. And now, Watchers on the Wall-the usually-reliable Game of Thrones fan site-says it has obtained the Game of Thrones Season Eight cast list, which contains some unexpected names.

Most notably, this list includes Kristofer Hivju and Richard Dormer, who play Tormund and Beric Dondarrion. When we last saw these two, Tormund and Beric were on top of the Wall as the Night King demolished it with his Ice Dragon. But as the Wall came down, it was unclear if Beric and Tormund were collateral damage as they ran away. During Season Seven, Dormer explained to me that his character-who was previously being resurrected by the Red Priest Thoros-is now mortal. "With Thoros gone, Beric is now just a mortal man. I'm an undead mortal man. If he gets killed again, yeah, that's the end of Beric," Dormer told me.

So that means fans have to be worried that we'll never see his flaming sword again. As for Tormund, he was another fan favorite, specifically because of his sexual tension with Brienne of Tarth. Even Hivju himself had his doubts about the character being alive after Season Seven.

"I honestly don't know," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "It doesn't look good, though, does it? ... Realistically speaking, if you're on top of an ice wall and it's many hundreds of meters tall… I was a competitive climber when I was younger, and that fall, I must say, it doesn't look good, man. It really doesn't look good."

Now it appears these two will actually return. Also among the cast list are a few characters who had shaky conclusions in Season Seven, including Carice van Houten (who plays Melisandre, last seen traveling off to Volantis) and Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy, who was imprisoned by Euron).

Anyway, great to see they might be back before they all inevitably die.

