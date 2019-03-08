All the Game of Thrones Fan Theories You Need to Read Before Season 8 Premieres

We're only a few weeks away from the season-eight premiere of Game of Thrones, and there's a lot to think about. So much, in fact, that the Internet is filled to the brim with fan theories despite the fact we don't know much about the season at all. HBO has released only one official trailer, a few teasers, and some still photographs, but that hasn't stopped fans from essentially mapping out the entire season. Granted, many of these theories don't have much going for them, but some actually hold water. We'll know everything for sure when Game of Thrones premieres April 14 on HBO, but, until then, here are all the fan theories worth reading.

Everyone was so happy to see Littlefinger go last season, but one fan, who goes by Neo on YouTube, posits that he isn't really dead. Rather, Neo thinks Littlefinger paid one of the Faceless Men of Braavos to die in his place so he could escape Winterfell. It makes sense when you think about all the times Littlefinger may have brushed elbows with the Faceless Men. Remember the fifth episode of season seven, when Littlefinger has a hushed conversation with an unfamiliar woman? He drops a coin in her hand—the same kind of coin, Neo theorizes, that Arya used to pay a Braavosi in an earlier season. The conclusion? This woman was actually a Faceless Man sent to kill Arya, but Littlefinger intervened and asked it to die in his place instead. Neo's video, below, offers more details:

The evidence for this comes from what Sansa is wearing in this teaser for season eight: a scaly, navy-color outfit. Remember, the house sigil for the House of Tully—Sansa's mother's house—is a fish. Sansa wearing something inspired by the House of Tully suggests she plans on honoring her family next season, which doesn't bode well for Daenerys Targaryen, whose family caused some pretty intense damage to the North.

Undead Ned Stark Is Chasing Arya

In the latest Game of Thrones trailer, Arya is running away from something—but what that something is we don't know. It must be terrifying, though, because Arya is spooked despite the fact she's carrying a knife made out of dragon glass, which kills White Walkers. Plus, she's Arya Stark. She has a kill list! She's more than equipped to handle anything that comes her way, which is why some fans think what's chasing her is more psychological, like a White Walker version of Littlefinger or a dead family member reanimated by the Night King...like Ned Stark.

Daenerys Is Pregnant—and Jon Snow Is the Father

This theory first popped up back in 2017, but it's still very much in play. We already had a hunch Daenerys and Jon were going to get together—aunt-nephew relationship be damned—but something she tells him in season seven suggests a baby might also be in the future. "The dragons are my children," she says. "They're the only children I'll ever have. Do you understand?" GoT writers are known for throwing curve balls, so Daenerys making such a declarative statement about how she can't have kids could mean just the opposite is going to happen next season.

Cersei Isn't Really Pregnant

Recall last season, when Cersei told her brother Tyrion she was expecting a baby and purposefully turned down a glass of wine because of it. Now compare that with what we see in the latest GoT trailer: Cersei seemingly drinking a glass of wine. So does this mean she isn't pregnant, after all? And if she isn't, why would she lie? It wouldn't be the craziest thing to happen on GoT, but fans are certainly buzzing. "Ain't she pregnant tho 👀she wasn't drinking wine when Tyrion talked to her after the meeting in the dragon pit," one person tweeted.

