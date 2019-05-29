This ‘Game of Thrones’ Fan Theory About Where Daenerys Ends Up Is a Total Game-Changer

*Warning: Major spoilers ahead*

Just because Game of Thrones has ended (well, sort of), that doesn't mean that the fan theories have stopped. If anything, season eight's dramatic finale has people asking even more questions. And the latest one to make the rounds would change everything. Namely, what if Daenerys wasn't really dead?

Quick recap: After Jon Snow so rudely killed the Mad Queen (come on, couldn't they have talked it over first?), Drogon flies away with her body. And while some fans think that he was taking her to the continent of Essos (aka where the Targaryen line originated thousands of years ago), one GoT enthusiast has a different theory entirely.

According to Reddit user Psyduck-Stampede, Daenerys is being taken to Asshai (a mysterious port city located the farthest east the Known World maps go) to "become the Undead Dragon Queen of the Shadowlands." Why Asshai? Because it's a land of dragons and supposedly where Dany's dragon eggs came from.

But here's where it gets really interesting. Asshai is also the birthplace of Melisandre, aka the Red Priestess. And as we all know, Melisandre has the power to resurrect people from the dead. While Melisandre came to a tragic end at the battle of Winterfell, "warlocks, spellbinders, shadowcasters, and the whole shebang are allowed to practice in Asshai," says Psyduck-Stampede. Does this mean that Drogon is taking his dragon mom to Asshai so that she can be resurrected? And if she were to be resurrected, could Daenerys transform in a version of the Night King?

We have so many questions.

