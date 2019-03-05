'Game Of Thrones' Fans Are Roaring About Dragon-Filled Final Season Trailer

If you’ve been listening to “The Rains of Castamere” and waiting for “Game of Thrones” to return for the first time since 2017, then you are far from alone.

A massive percentage of Twitter users spent the better part of Tuesday roaring about their excitement for the long-anticipated final season of the HBO show.

The eighth season’s trailer offered fans glimpses of characters like Cersei, Jon Snow, everyone’s favorite Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen and a whole lot of darkness (both literally and figuratively ― seriously, GoT creators, why the hell is this show so dark? Lighten it up a bit!)

While we wait until April 14 for the show’s official return, let’s take a look at what people have been saying about the trailer:

if this scene isn’t dany comforting jon after he finds out he’s a targaryen, i don’t know what it is #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/SMFIEupwg6 — zoya ️ (@zoyadin27) March 5, 2019

everyone watching the game of thrones trailer pic.twitter.com/UcS8BEOHUK — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) March 5, 2019

Me after watching the Trailer for the 7456th time... #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/YdLA2uniPl — Max (@Maxmoore1998) March 5, 2019

THE LAST TWO DRAGONS WITH THE LAST TWO DRAGONS!!! I'M EMOTIONAL #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/wE9FdovZoW — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 (@aegxnVI) March 5, 2019

I love that the trailer further proves no matter what is happening, or who is dying, Cersei can always be relied on to react with a glass of wine in hand. BIG MOOD. #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/oQj39Va1Re — David Leith Fraser (@saysfraser) March 5, 2019

HBO knew exactly what they were doing when releasing this trailer.



having arguably the most badass and confident character in the series run for her life looking scared and shook within the first 10 seconds of the trailer.....



Fam. So good. So so good. #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/6j045wiT01 — Real Nerd Variety Podcast (@JTrnvp) March 5, 2019

Me thinking about Arya Stark after watching that #GameOfThrones trailer. pic.twitter.com/G79Cs0JIzK — AlbaStarGazer 󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AlbaStarGazer) March 5, 2019

i am not kidding, the part when arya stark is running for her life caused me distress that i have never experienced my whole life#Gameofthronespic.twitter.com/JPp9sNu8gV — Bran (@_StarksOfWinter) March 5, 2019

ARYA AND SANSA SEEING A DRAGON FOR THE FIRST TIME I- #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/1v4t77RkRk — fiona (@rowanwhxtethorn) March 5, 2019

Grey Worm and Missandei deserve happiness and to be alive in the end. I will keep saying this until it comes true. #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/m2ea0BCDpa — TV Fanatic (@Khaleesi_Hodan) March 5, 2019

jon and dany arriving side by side and with the dragons oh my god #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/mbRW1F0OnW — mira (@Iadytargaryen) March 5, 2019