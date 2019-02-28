Game of Thrones final season teasers have *everyone* sitting on the Iron Throne

From Digital Spy

There are only 45 days until the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones begins (yes, we counted), but how will it all end?

Providing Westeros isn't entirely destroyed by an everlasting winter or dragon fire, we hope to see the series end with at least one person sat atop the Iron Throne.

So, ahead of season eight's premiere, Game of Thrones' official Twitter account has been putting forward the case for (almost) all of your favourite characters.

Who will rule the Seven Kingdoms? Could it be the more obvious choice of Daenerys Targaryen or Jon Snow, or will we see someone like Missandei or Samwell Tarly reign?

Check out each of the character posters for Dany, Jon, Cersei Lannister, Jaime Lannister, Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Bran Stark, Brienne of Tarth, Davos Seaworth (!), Euron Greyjoy, Greyworm (!), Jorah Mormont, Melisandre, Missandei (!), Samwell Tarly, Theon Greyjoy, Varys (!), The Hound (!!), and the Night King below.

All #ForTheThrone

We don't about you, but our heart is now firmly pinned on The Hound becoming King. We'd happily take Brienne too, of course.

One person who won't be taking the Iron Throne, as much as he'd probably like to, is Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin.

Because despite being offered the chance to film a cameo for season eight by David Benioff and DB Weiss, Martin decided the logistics of visiting set were too complicated.

Your loss, George.

Game of Thrones season 8 will premiere on April 14, 2019. The show airs on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK. Season 7 is now available to buy on DVD, Blu-ray or digital download.

