A Game of Thrones movie is in the works

A Game of Thrones movie is reportedly in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is in the very early stages of development at Warner Bros, with no cast, director or writers attached at this point in time.

It also hasn't been confirmed whether the film will be a direct continuation of the hit HBO series, which concluded in 2019 after eight seasons, or an entirely new spin-off set in the world of Westeros.

HBO

Earlier this year, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss revealed that they originally wanted to conclude the mammoth fantasy show with a trilogy of movies instead of spreading the final 13 episodes across two seasons.

HBO’s then-owners, AT&T, also asked the pair if Game of Thrones could be shot vertically so it could be watched on phones, and discussed the idea of "snackable" mini-episodes.

"Dysfunction kills more projects than anything else, whether it’s interpersonal dysfunction or institutional dysfunction," Weiss said about the behind-the-scenes clashes.

Sky

Benioff added: "When you sign a five-year deal with a company, you want that company to be stable so you can be left alone to do your work and not have to worry about it being bought by the phone company. Finding the smoothest ride in the ocean was key."

The Game of Thrones universe has already been expanded onscreen with prequel series House of the Dragon, which has aired two seasons and been renewed for a third.

Prequel show Ten Thousand Ships is also being revived with a new creative team after previously being shelved by HBO, while another spin-off, titled The Hedge Knight, is also in the works.

Game of Thrones seasons 1-8 are available on DVD and Blu-ray. House of the Dragon airs on HBO and Max in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

