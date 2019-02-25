‘Game of Thrones’ Oreo Cookies Are Coming Just in Time for the Final Season

From Cosmopolitan

Just when you thought winter was almost over, Nabisco is bringing us back with Game of Thrones Oreo cookies.

While the Oreo Instagram confirmed that the cookies are in fact happening, they didn’t provide us with much detail. According to food Instagram account @candyhunting, the themed cookies will be out before the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones on April 14.

The packaging is as dark as Jon Snow’s hair, but the flavor is just the original cookies. They are reportedly not store-exclusive, so we should be seeing them pop up everywhere, and you'll be able to watch the season with the necessary goods.

