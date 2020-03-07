The 'Game of Thrones' Showrunners Will Appear on 'Westworld' Season Three

From Esquire

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have pretty much left HBO in the rearview. Last year, they signed a $200 million deal to create TV shows and movies for Netflix. Their planned HBO follow-up to Thrones, a series that would have imagined a United States in which the South had won the Civil War, was, thankfully, nixed. But they're returning to the network that made them some of the most famous writers in television for one more small role—a cameo appearance in Westworld's third season.

The Wrap reported Friday that fans will be able to spot Benioff and Weiss in the second episode of the sci-fi epic's new season. They'll reportedly play technicians at Delos, the company that owns and operates Westworld, Shogun World, and the series' other robot-filled theme parks.

Westworld's eight episode-long third season will debut on HBO on March 15th. The new season will, for the first time, take place largely outside of the Westworld park. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) are now in the show's "real world," a futuristic Los Angeles, while Maeve (Thandie Newton) appears to spend at least some time in a World War II-themed Delos park.

Joining the show's returning cast members are newcomers including Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, who plays a construction worker who falls in with the newly-liberated Dolores. Lena Waithe, Kid Cudi, and Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch will all also appear in the new season.

