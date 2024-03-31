Game of Thrones showrunners share favourite deaths

HBO

Game of Thrones bosses David Benioff and DB Weiss have selected their favourite character deaths from the HBO fantasy.

Airing between 2011 and 2019, their screen adaptation of George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series was infamous for its lack of fear when it came to killing off characters.

While promoting Netflix's 3 Body Problem on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Benioff and Weiss were asked to name their standout demises.

"With Thrones, there was so much killing of good guys," said Weiss, "and we finally got to kill both Joffrey in season 4 and Ramsay Bolton in season 6.

"It was fun to go back to the old-fashioned joys of just killing off a really bad guy."

According to Weiss, Ramsay's especially gruesome demise – he was eaten alive by his own dogs – "felt like it was balancing the scale a little" after the harrowing deaths of Ned, Rob and Catelyn Stark.



Benioff said of the villain's brutal end: "You don't really see the death. You see some of it in the background, but you don't really see the death.

"What you do see is [Sansa's] smile. It was all in one shot, and we did it seven times or something... [Sophie Turner] nailed it on the seventh or eighth time, and it was just that feeling of — that's so epic."

He reiterated: "Sophie was so good. When she got that shot, I felt like I can now die happy."

Game of Thrones seasons 1-8 are available on DVD and Blu-ray. House of the Dragon airs on HBO in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

