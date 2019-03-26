Game of Thrones star confirms she's taking a break from acting

From Digital Spy

Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams has revealed that she's taking a break from her career.

The 21-year-old has starred in HBO's fantasy phenomenon Game of Thrones since 2011 but with the show airing its final season from next month, it appears as though she's ready to take a step away from the limelight.

Speaking to Rolling Stone ahead of the eighth season, Maisie admitted her latest hairstyle could have been a subconscious attempt at wanting to take some respite.

Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images More

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Discussing her pink hair, Maisie explained: "I guess, subconsciously, I dyed it because I didn't want to work. It's a pretty good way of stopping that. And it just feels so good, so me.

"I've battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor."



Maisie also shared some rather blunt thoughts on the delayed release of her X-Men spin-off The New Mutants.

As it turns out, she and co-star Charlie Heaton are completely in the dark about when it'll actually hit the big screen.

"Who knows when the f**k that's gonna come out?" she said.

Game of Thrones season 8 will premiere on April 14, 2019. The show airs on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK. Season 7 is now available to buy on DVD, Blu-ray or digital download.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)